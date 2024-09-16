McKool Smith Secures $192 Million Patent Infringement Verdict on Behalf of Mojo Mobility Against Samsung

MARSHALL, Texas, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- McKool Smith secured a $192 million patent infringement verdict on behalf of Mojo Mobility against tech giant Samsung, after a jury found Samsung willfully infringed five of Mojo's patents related to wireless charging technology and products.

The verdict was announced on September 13, 2024, following a jury trial before U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas.

"Our client Mojo appreciates the jury's attention and is pleased the jury recognized the facts and the issues at stake," said McKool Smith Principal Steven J. Pollinger. "Mojo looks forward to compensation for developing this critical technology."

Along with Mr. Pollinger, the McKool Smith trial team included Principals Samuel F. Baxter, Kevin Burgess, Charles E. Fowler Jr., Ryan McBeth, Chris McNett, and Jennifer Truelove; Senior Counsel Neil Ozarkar; and Associates George T. Fishback Jr. and Kenneth M. Scott.

The case is Mojo Mobility Inc. v. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. et al., case number 2:22-cv-00398, in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas.

This win follows two other verdicts McKool Smith secured against Samsung in recent months, including a $142 million patent damages verdict on behalf of G+ Communications against Samsung concerning G+'s patents essential to the 5G standard, which followed an initial $67.5 million patent infringement verdict on behalf of G+ Communications against Samsung plus a running royalty of $1.50 per phone.

