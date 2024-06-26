McKool Smith Victorious before the PTAB for Samesurf - Inventors of Modern Cobrowse

DALLAS, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- McKool Smith secured a win on behalf of Samesurf, Inc. before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) in defending the company's patent rights against software giant, Intuit Inc.

Samesurf's patented co-browsing technology empowers multiple remote users to share the same online experiences in real time from any device or browser without installs of any kind. The company's instant engagement platform also integrates novel security features such as in-page control passing and redaction of sensitive screen elements for critical use cases like online support, assisted sales and real-time collaboration.

The underlying patent (U.S. Pat. No. 9,483,448) whose 16 claims were all found valid upon re-review by the PTAB specifically relates to "the Method and Apparatus for the Implementation of a Real-time, Sharable Browsing Experience on a Host Device." The associated priority date of the '448 patent relates back to May 20, 2010.

"As pioneers in co-browsing and synchronized browsing technology, our client is very pleased with the PTAB's decision," said Principal Ryan McBeth. Other McKool Smith team members who were involved with the matter included Alan Block, Neil Ozarkar, and Saif Askar, along with Scott Hejny and Steve Pollinger.

The IPR matter is Intuit Inc. v. Samesurf, Inc., IPR2023-00341. The associated patent infringement action is Samesurf, Inc. v. Intuit, Inc. which was filed in the Southern District of California on March 29, 2022.

With 130 trial lawyers across offices in Austin, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Marshall, New York, and Washington, D.C., McKool Smith has established a reputation as one of America's leading trial firms.

