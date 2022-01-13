McKool Smith Welcomes Patent Litigation Pro Ryan McBeth in Houston

HOUSTON, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- McKool Smith, one of the nation's leading trial firms, has announced that litigation star Ryan McBeth has joined the firm as a Principal in its Houston office. Mr. McBeth focuses on intellectual property matters, with an emphasis on patent, trade secret, and trademark disputes.

Mr. McBeth is well-versed in disputes involving a broad range of complex technologies, including oil and gas downhole tools, wellsite surface systems, computer hardware and software, wireless communications systems, and other commercial and consumer systems. His clients include Fortune 500 companies, oilfield services providers, computer manufacturers, and industry leaders across sectors. He has handled disputes in district courts across the country, including matters before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit and inter partes review matters before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

"Ryan's extensive litigation experience in the energy and tech sectors will be incredibly valuable to our clients," said David Sochia, McKool Smith's Managing Principal. "In addition to his litigation experience, Ryan's background as a computer engineer and inventor will add a helpful perspective to our national intellectual property practice. We are very excited to welcome Ryan to our Houston office."

"I am thrilled to be joining McKool Smith's market-leading intellectual property practice," said Mr. McBeth. "The firm's depth of talent in patent litigation and unmatched success in high-stakes trials are a perfect fit for my practice.

Before pursuing a career in law, Mr. McBeth worked as a computer engineer at IBM, overseeing enterprise class microprocessor and server development projects. He is also an inventor on U.S. Patent No. 7,881,826, which covers technology related to preemptive thermal control by processor throttling in a modular computing system. Mr. McBeth is a graduate of the University of Houston Law Center and earned a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin. He is admitted to practice in Texas and before the U.S. District Courts for the Northern, Eastern, Southern, and Western Districts of Texas, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, and the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

With 120 trial lawyers across offices in Austin, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Marshall, New York, and Washington, D.C., McKool Smith has established a reputation as one of America's leading trial firms. The firm has secured 13 nine-figure jury verdicts and 15 eight-figure jury verdicts, obtaining more VerdictSearch and The National Law Journal "Top 100 Verdicts" than any other law firm. These courtroom successes have earned McKool Smith critical acclaim and helped the firm become what The Wall Street Journal describes as "one of the biggest law firm success stories of the past decade." McKool Smith represents clients in complex commercial litigation, intellectual property, bankruptcy, insurance recovery, and white collar defense matters.

