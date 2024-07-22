McKool Smith Welcomes Trial Lawyer Chad Hummel in Los Angeles

DALLAS, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- McKool Smith is pleased to announce that renowned trial lawyer Chad Hummel has joined the firm as a Principal in its Los Angeles office.

Chad Hummel, Principal

Chad has a decades-long track record of success in representing clients in their most significant disputes and trials. He is a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers, and has been recognized as a litigation star by leading legal directories such as Chambers USA and The Best Lawyers in America. Chad has tried and won landmark cases in the entertainment, mortgage banking, hospitality, telecommunications, advertising, and fashion industries. Deeply rooted in Los Angeles with a national trial practice, Chad has extensive experience litigating antitrust, consumer protection, intellectual property, and complex civil, regulatory, and criminal matters. He also advises public and private companies on compliance, regulatory investigations, and actions by governmental agencies, including the U.S. Department of Justice, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), the CFPB, the SEC, and multiple state attorneys general.

"I am thrilled to be joining such an elite and highly respected group of trial lawyers to bolster their extraordinary bench of talent and grow the firm's West Coast footprint," said Mr. Hummel. "Over the years, I have co-counseled with and opposed McKool Smith in significant disputes, and based on those experiences, I could not have more admiration and respect for the firm. The sky is the limit on what we can accomplish together and deliver to our clients."

"We have been focused on finding a veteran first-chair trial lawyer in Los Angeles, and we are very excited to welcome Chad to the firm," said David Sochia, McKool Smith's Managing Principal and Chairman. "Chad's trial record across so many types of commercial disputes is impressive and rare. Our clients will benefit from his extensive experience and litigation prowess as we continue to build in Los Angeles."

With 130 trial lawyers across offices in Austin, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Marshall, New York, and Washington, D.C., McKool Smith has established a reputation as one of America's leading trial firms. The firm has secured 16 nine-figure jury verdicts and 16 eight-figure jury verdicts, obtaining more VerdictSearch and The National Law Journal "Top 100 Verdicts" than any other law firm. These courtroom successes have earned McKool Smith critical acclaim and helped the firm become what The Wall Street Journal describes as "one of the biggest law firm success stories of the past decade." McKool Smith represents clients in complex commercial litigation, intellectual property, bankruptcy, insurance recovery, and white collar defense matters.

For more information, please contact Keith Hill at (903) 926.3335 or [email protected]

