McKool Smith Welcomes Trial Pro Jon Corey in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- McKool Smith, one of the nation's leading trial firms, has announced that commercial litigator Jon Corey has joined the firm as a Principal in its Los Angeles office. Mr. Corey focuses on complex commercial litigation.

Mr. Corey represents plaintiffs and defendants in high-stakes business disputes and bet-the-company cases involving a variety of claims, including RICO, antitrust and unfair competition, ERISA, business torts, IP, accounting and securities fraud, and real estate matters. He has tried or arbitrated at least one case each year during the past decade and developed a specialization in transnational matters. Mr. Corey's deep cross-border experience includes advising clients regarding disputes or conduct in Afghanistan, Australia, China, France, Germany, Indonesia, Mexico, Sweden, Iraq, and the United Kingdom, among other countries.

"Jon is a seasoned trial lawyer who has handled nearly every type of business dispute," said David Sochia, Managing Principal of McKool Smith. "He certainly knows his way around the courtroom, and while his experience includes many impressive plaintiff recoveries, he has also handled several bet-the-company cases on the defense side. Our clients will benefit significantly from Jon's industry insights and courtroom prowess. We are excited to welcome him to the firm."

"I have always admired McKool Smith's reputation as one of the most respected trial firms," said Mr. Corey. "The firm has a long history of trying and winning significant disputes, including an incomparable number of 'Top 100 Verdicts.' McKool Smith is also very serious about expanding its West Coast capabilities, which provides an ideal fit for my practice. I look forward to helping grow the Los Angeles office and bolstering the firm's offerings in the California market." said Mr. Corey.

Mr. Corey is a graduate of the J. Reuben Clark Law School at Bigham Young University and Utah State University, where he earned a B.A. in Finance.

With 120 trial lawyers across offices in Austin, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Marshall, New York, and Washington, D.C., McKool Smith has established a reputation as one of America's leading trial firms. The firm has secured 13 nine-figure jury verdicts and 15 eight-figure jury verdicts, obtaining more VerdictSearch and The National Law Journal "Top 100 Verdicts" than any other law firm. These courtroom successes have earned McKool Smith critical acclaim and helped the firm become what The Wall Street Journal describes as "one of the biggest law firm success stories of the past decade." McKool Smith represents clients in complex commercial litigation, intellectual property, bankruptcy, insurance recovery, and white collar defense matters.

