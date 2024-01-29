DALLAS, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- McKool Smith, along with Irell & Manella and led by Jason Sheasby, secured a $67.5 million patent infringement verdict on behalf of G+ Communications against Samsung plus a running royalty of $1.50 per phone, with a jury finding Samsung infringed G+'s patents essential to the 5G standard with various products from its Galaxy line of mobile phones.

The verdict was announced on Friday January 26, 2024, following a 6-day jury trial before U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas.

McKool Smith Wins $67.5 Million Patent Infringement Verdict Plus Royalties Against Samsung Post this Jennifer Truelove, Principal

"We are pleased with the jury's decision to award $67.5 million plus royalties in our client's favor," said McKool Smith Principal Jennifer Truelove. "The jury worked hard to weigh the evidence and understand the importance and value of this technology."

Along with Ms. Truelove, the McKool Smith trial team included Principal Samuel Baxter.

This is the second recent significant patent infringement verdict McKool Smith has secured alongside Irell & Manella against industry giant Samsung. In April 2023, a jury awarded $303 million to firm client Netlist, finding Samsung willfully infringed three patents related to computer memory technology.

The case is G+ Communications LLC v. Samsung Electronics Co. LTD et al., case number 2:22-CV-00078, in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas.

