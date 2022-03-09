McLaren Announces McLaren STRONG, an Internal Working Group of Women Mentoring Women

IRVINE, Calif., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- McLaren Strategic Ventures (MSV), the investment management firm that creates value in its portfolio via established IT infrastructure and deep talent pool, announced McLaren STRONG today, an additional commitment to McLaren's goal of maintaining gender diversity at the executive and board level. McLaren Cares, the social outreach arm of MSV has come up with this initiative to empower women professionally by nurturing and diverting their potential in the right direction. With a group of women in leadership roles mentoring women, McLaren will support their women executives as well as increasing opportunities for the next generation of female executives in a mainly male-dominated industry.

"We need to create opportunities for women by empowering them professionally," Sajan Pillai, Chairman of McLaren SV, said. "Mentorship is a proven method of effectively transferring knowledge from one generation to the next, using real world experience and success. We see McLaren STRONG as a formalized extension of something that already exists, but in a structure that can amplify its reach."

McLaren has long been a global leader that empowers startups, corporations, governments and academia to bring advanced technologies and solutions to the world. Today, McLaren expands on its established commitment to create additional opportunities for women by further empowering them professionally. McLaren STRONG is a group of dedicated female leaders in the industry offering and sharing their vast knowledge and expertise to future C-suite women executives, mentoring them for future leadership roles.

Recent research shows that women represent 47% of the workforce but only hold 24% of leadership positions. According to research from 50/50 Women on Boards™, women hold 26.7% of the Russell 3000 corporate board seats, a 0.6 percentage point increase from Q3 2021, and a 3% point increase from Q4 2020.

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in the workforce statistically improves organization strength, and women in executive positions bring competitive elements that can't be found in an all-male workforce. McLaren Strategic Ventures already has in place a diverse executive team at the C-level. McLaren STRONG is a program which supports the current executives while also offering mentoring opportunities to future leaders who are women. The McLaren STRONG mentorship will usher in new industry leaders that will offer innovation and ingenuity that helps global communities.

About McLaren Strategic Ventures



Founded in 2020 by global digital transformation leader, Sajan Pillai, McLaren Strategic Ventures is an organization that provides a unique combination of capital, advisory services, engineering and management talent that assists early stage and established entities by accelerating value creation within existing assets. McLaren's approach and capabilities are uniquely suited to the challenges facing many small- and mid-sized tech services companies by providing the support to take these companies to the next level and position them for valuation gains. MSV focusses on carving out platforms from financial services institutions with a unique strategy and value proposition of productizing, industrializing, and operationalizing the platforms to generate accelerated revenue growth and valuation gains upon exit. MSV also brings together traditional CVC, PE, and Merchant Banking to build revenue opportunities, empower innovation and accelerate possibilities through distinct McLaren advantage. To learn more, visit us at McLarenSV.com.

*McLaren Strategic Ventures is not affiliated with, endorsed or sponsored by McLaren Automotive LLC.

