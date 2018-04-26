McLaren Health Care Selects InTouch Health for Consumer Virtual Care Services

"InTouch Health has demonstrated their virtual care expertise through our work together these past three years, and with their new Consumer solutions, we will be able to leverage our telehealth infrastructure investment to streamline our services on a single platform," said Cheryl Ellegood, VP Corporate Service Lines at McLaren Health Care. "We selected InTouch Health to expand our telehealth services to low-acuity care to create a seamless experience for nearly any patient care solution via the web using mobile devices or a desktop. We are excited to offer our patients an on-demand virtual care option to make it easier for them to seek care, wherever they may be."

"We are honored McLaren Health Care, a leading healthcare provider, continues to put their trust in InTouch Health to manage their multi-specialty enterprise telehealth programs," said Joseph M. DeVivo, CEO at InTouch Health. "We know health systems want a single, enterprise-wide virtual care solution for a multitude of reasons – from streamlining the clinician and patient user experience, to managing a single partner rather than several, and to build upon one telehealth infrastructure. We're pleased to continue our work together to advance our shared vision for virtualizing care."

McLaren Health Care will use the InTouch Direct-to-Patient Solution for scheduled follow-up visits with primary care physicians and specialists, and for scheduled consults with specialists. This will allow rural satellite clinics within the McLaren Health Care network to provide better and more timely access for patients who need specialist consults with the added convenience of remaining in their communities.

McLaren's use of the InTouch Direct-to-Consumer Solution will enable patients throughout the state of Michigan to initiate on-demand virtual care anytime, anywhere.

"As patients increasingly expect access to telehealth services, we are expanding our work with InTouch Health to provide our patients with more convenient ways to access care, and to give our clinicians a secure and reliable tool to reach patients anywhere," said Mark S. O'Halla, Executive Vice President and COO at McLaren Health Care. "Our relationship with InTouch Health truly has been a partnership, and we look forward to continuing our work together to provide patients with the best telehealth experience possible."

"We're thrilled McLaren Health Care has expanded their partnership to leverage the InTouch Virtual Care Platform to drive consumer engagement throughout Michigan," said Steve Cashman, EVP Marketing and Consumer Solutions at InTouch Health. "InTouch Health tackled the toughest challenge first by pioneering acute care telemedicine. Having McLaren align with our single platform philosophy to displace other telehealth companies who started in low acuity is powerful validation."

InTouch Health will be providing demos of its Consumer solutions at the American Telemedicine Association Annual Conference in Chicago. InTouch Health will also be showcasing the configurable InTouch Operating System and turnkey virtual care solutions for stroke, specialist follow-up, cardiology, behavioral health, and employer clinic. Visit booth #2002 at ATA18 for demos of these latest solutions.

About InTouch Health

InTouch Health, the 2018 KLAS Category Leader for Virtual Care Platforms, delivers its HITRUST CSF Certified telehealth services to health systems with a full range of solutions to efficiently deliver Consumer, Specialty, and Emergent virtual care in any care environment. InTouch Health provides the most reliable, dedicated cloud-based network and virtual care solutions that ensure connectivity for health systems, providers, and patients at all times. Today, InTouch Health supports more than 1,950 care locations around the world – including many of the top 20 health systems – as they deploy telehealth programs across their enterprises. InTouch Health has surpassed 1.84 million network sessions, which includes 940,000 telehealth virtual care sessions over the InTouch Telehealth Network. To learn more, please visit: www.intouchhealth.com.

About McLaren Health Care

McLaren Health Care, headquartered in Grand Blanc, Michigan, is a fully integrated health network committed to quality, evidence-based patient care and cost efficiency. The McLaren system includes 14 hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, imaging centers, a 490-member employed primary and specialty care physician network, commercial and Medicaid HMOs covering more than 620,000 lives in Michigan and Indiana, home health and hospice providers, retail medical equipment showrooms, pharmacy services, and a wholly owned medical malpractice insurance company. McLaren operates Michigan's largest network of cancer centers and providers, anchored by the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute, one of only 49 NCI-designated comprehensive centers in the U.S. McLaren has 26,000 employees and more than 52,500 network providers. Its operations are housed in more than 350 facilities serving the entire Lower Peninsula along with a portion of the Upper Peninsula. Learn more at www.mclaren.org.

