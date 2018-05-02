McLaren Health Care Selects PerfectServe's Care Team Communication and Collaboration Platform

An increase in the total number of PerfectServe hospital clients to over 200 The addition of over 1,500 physician users, bringing the total number of Michigan providers on the PerfectServe CC&C platform to over 12,500, which represents one-third of all physicians in the state

"Our investment in PerfectServe plays an important role in a continual quest to improve care quality, financial outcomes and provider efficiency," said Michael McKenna, M.D., Executive Vice President, Chief Medical Officer, McLaren Health Care. "We will use the platform to further reduce our rapid response team times for deteriorating clinical situations such as myocardial infarctions, stroke, and others. We also look forward to standardizing and streamlining clinical communications to reduce care delays, for example, immediately connecting our emergency department personnel with the correct on-call physician for specialty consults." PerfectServe will also help McLaren Health Care analyze CC&C data to drive an array of quality improvement initiatives, reduce care delays, simplify clinical communications workflow, and advance patient satisfaction with their care.

"PerfectServe will play a key role in the system-wide roll out of our new electronic health record (EHR)," said Mark O'Halla, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, McLaren Health Care. "We want to make sure that temporary staff members supporting our training efforts can easily connect with the right provider and exchange secure text or voice messages that meet our HIPAA compliance goals."

PerfectServe's Dynamic Intelligent Routing® automatically identifies the right care team member for any given clinical situation. Unique to the marketplace, the capability incorporates each user's workflow rules, multiple call schedules, roles, patient assignments and preferences with algorithms to connect healthcare professionals. The solution is mobile device agnostic, supporting Android and iOS personal and hospital-provided devices, and integrates with legacy VoIP calling devices and pagers.

"Efficient communication underlies every clinical initiative. The McLaren executive team is partnering with PerfectServe to create an enterprise-wide digital communication platform that will play an important role in their health information technology strategy," said Terry Edwards, President and CEO, PerfectServe. "The future demands that organizations replace fragmented communication and messaging systems that place a heavy burden on clinicians, requiring them to sort through situational variables and interpret complex communication workflows. We appreciate the opportunity to work with McLaren's visionary team and help their clinicians leverage data to facilitate care coordination."

About McLaren Health Care

McLaren Health Care, headquartered in Grand Blanc, Michigan, is a fully integrated health network committed to quality, evidence-based patient care and cost efficiency. The McLaren system includes 14 hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, imaging centers, a 490-member employed primary and specialty care physician network, commercial and Medicaid HMOs covering more than 620,000 lives in Michigan and Indiana, home health and hospice providers, retail medical equipment showrooms, pharmacy services, and a wholly owned medical malpractice insurance company. McLaren operates Michigan's largest network of cancer centers and providers, anchored by the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute, one of only 49 National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer centers in the U.S. McLaren has 26,000 employees and more than 85,500 network providers. Its provider and insurance operations are housed in more than 350 facilities serving Michigan and Indiana. Learn more at www.mclaren.org.

About PerfectServe®

PerfectServe is healthcare's most comprehensive and secure care team collaboration platform. The platform is unique in its ability to improve communication process accuracy and reliability via its proprietary Dynamic Intelligent Routing® capability, which automatically identifies and provides immediate connection to the right care team member for any given clinical situation at every moment in time. More than 400,000 clinicians in forward-looking organizations across the U.S. rely on PerfectServe to help them speed time to treatment, expedite care transitions, enhance the patient experience and reduce HIPAA compliance risk. Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, with offices in Alpharetta, Georgia and Chicago, PerfectServe has helped clinicians provide better care since 2000. Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook and subscribe to our blog.

