McLaren Racing and Deloitte Extend High-Performance Partnership With Multi-Series Expansion Aimed to Accelerate Innovation and Performance

New multi-year agreement builds on championship-winning collaboration to help power McLaren's global racing ambitions

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- McLaren Racing and Deloitte today announced a multi-year expansion of their longstanding partnership, with Deloitte becoming an Official Transformation Partner of McLaren Racing. Deloitte has already helped McLaren's Formula 1 team on a return to the top of the sport, including back-to-back Constructors' Championships in 2024 and 2025, and the 2025 Drivers' World Championship, the team's first since 2008. Building on this success, the expanded partnership now extends across McLaren Racing, with Arrow McLaren in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and McLaren Racing's 2027 entry in the FIA World Endurance Championship, alongside the continued support of the McLaren Mastercard Formula 1 Team. The collaboration is also expected to grow across technology and professional services, further advancing performance, efficiency and innovation across McLaren Racing.

McLaren Racing and Deloitte Extend High-Performance Partnership Across Global Series

"Deloitte has been a hugely valued partner for many years. Their expertise in data, technology and transformation has played a meaningful role in our return to the front of the grid, and I'm delighted to expand the partnership across our other racing series, where Deloitte's support will continue to help us accelerate innovation throughout the organization."

- Zak Brown, chief executive officer, McLaren Racing

The expanded relationship reflects Deloitte's and McLaren's commitment to innovation and high performance, with the Deloitte logo to be prominently featured on McLaren's Formula 1 car, the No.7 Arrow McLaren IndyCar, and the McLaren United Autosports WEC Hypercar Team's entry.

"We're excited to be expanding this relationship in the U.S. High performance in business and on the track comes from combining ambition and innovation with disciplined execution. McLaren Racing exemplifies that mindset, and we're proud to work together to apply technology, data and insight to help them drive new levels of performance and growth."

- Jason Girzadas, chief executive officer, Deloitte US

"We're proud of the work we've done with McLaren Racing and the role it has played in their success. As the relationship expands into new markets and racing series, we will continue working with McLaren to push the boundaries of performance and unlock new opportunities."

- Richard Houston, chief executive officer, Deloitte UK

A winning formula: technology + teamwork

To date, the collaboration has focused on performance technology and transforming operations behind the scenes at McLaren Racing.

Championship advantage : Leveraging Deloitte's deep technology and industry experience, McLaren has returned to the top of the standings with back-to-back Formula 1 Constructors' Championships in 2024 and 2025, as well as the 2025 Drivers' World Championship.



: Leveraging Deloitte's deep technology and industry experience, McLaren has returned to the top of the standings with back-to-back Formula 1 Constructors' Championships in 2024 and 2025, as well as the 2025 Drivers' World Championship. Advanced simulation, real-time decision making : Deloitte helped advance digital twin simulation technology, running 30,000 simulations per second and extracting actionable insights from over a million data points captured during each race. On race day, digital twin simulation rapidly analyzes millions of possible race scenarios, empowering McLaren to adapt strategy within seconds and gain a decisive edge in unpredictable conditions through data-driven decision-making on pit stops, tire choices and optimal fuel management.



: Deloitte helped advance digital twin simulation technology, running 30,000 simulations per second and extracting actionable insights from over a million data points captured during each race. On race day, digital twin simulation rapidly analyzes millions of possible race scenarios, empowering McLaren to adapt strategy within seconds and gain a decisive edge in unpredictable conditions through data-driven decision-making on pit stops, tire choices and optimal fuel management. Focused on action, empowering people : McLaren's approach focuses on turning analytics into action to support confident, split-second decisions without overwhelming the team with information.



: McLaren's approach focuses on turning analytics into action to support confident, split-second decisions without overwhelming the team with information. Business transformation : Beyond digital twin simulation, Deloitte supports McLaren Racing across circularity measurement, enterprise resource planning (ERP), finance transformation, and sustainable innovation — most recently elevating McLaren Racing's Human Resources Information System (HRIS) to a world-class standard by successfully implementing Workday, a cloud-based software platform for finance and human resources, in just eight months, helping improve efficiency and drive transformation across its business.



: Beyond digital twin simulation, Deloitte supports McLaren Racing across circularity measurement, enterprise resource planning (ERP), finance transformation, and sustainable innovation — most recently elevating McLaren Racing's Human Resources Information System (HRIS) to a world-class standard by successfully implementing Workday, a cloud-based software platform for finance and human resources, in just eight months, helping improve efficiency and drive transformation across its business. Expanding across series: Deloitte will now support Arrow McLaren in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and McLaren's entry into the FIA World Endurance Championship beginning in 2027.

Deloitte and McLaren Racing will celebrate their expanded relationship at CES® 2026, hosted by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, Jan. 6-9, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada, with a special showcase in the North Hall Grand Lobby. This milestone reinforces how the right combination of people, technology, and data can turn millions of possibilities into winning strategies on the track and beyond.

