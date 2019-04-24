McLaren Racing and GO SMILE Announce Indy 500 Partnership

As a trusted leader in the at-home teeth whitening industry, GO SMILE is no stranger to the fast lane. Clinically proven to whiten smiles 4x faster and 10x brighter than other teeth whitening products, GO SMILE is also the official teeth whitener for Steiner cruise ships. Since starting its engines 17 years ago in San Francisco, the female-run brand with headquarters in Austin, TX, has received powerful celebrity and press attention for its cutting-edge innovation and award-winning results. The team behind GO SMILE stays true to its mission: Empowered by Women, for Everyone .

GO SMILE will be represented on the McLaren-Chevrolet and on Alonso's race suit and the visor strip of his helmet.

"As the Indy 500 nears, the McLaren team continue to work hard on the track and behind the scenes. We're very pleased to announce that GO SMILE will be joining us as another new partner at the Indy 500 race in May," said Zak Brown, Chief Executive Officer, McLaren Racing. "GO SMILE is similarly dedicated to innovation, achievement and giving back, and we look forward to activating together at the iconic brickyard."

"Partnering McLaren Racing and with Fernando Alonso is such an honor for us," said Rose Wood, CEO of GO SMILE. "Fernando is immensely talented, and much like GO SMILE, he is a winner in his field and a leader of innovation. We're excited to support such an esteemed race team, and a fellow leader such as Fernando, We will be rooting for his victory this year."

GO SMILE's Chairman of the Board, Milton Verret, who earned Austin, Texas' coveted "Philanthropist of the Year" award (Greater Austin Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals, 2016), was drawn to Fernando Alonso because of his similar desire to give back. Last year, the Fernando Alonso Karting School, announced its expansion from Spain into China where the organization aims to build 40 karting tracks over the next five years.

"A portion of the proceeds from our partnership with McLaren Racing will go on to benefit the Fernando Alonso Foundation which runs a Karting School that provides opportunities to children interested in karting and teach them the fundamental principles of sport," said Verret.

A two-time Formula One (F1) World Champion, Alonso is considered one of the greatest F1 drivers in the history of the sport. He is one of just 13 drivers to win two of the three legs required to secure motorsports' Triple Crown. Having won in the Monaco Grand Prix and at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, just last year, if Alonso wins in Indy 500 at the Brickyard, he will join Graham Hill as the only drivers to ever complete the victory.

The highly anticipated 2019 Indy 500 is scheduled for Sunday, May 26.

About GO SMILE

GO SMILE is an industry leader in the at-home teeth whitening and oral care industry. Founded 17 years ago by a dentist, the brand is a pioneer in using blue light technology for safe, professional, at-home teeth whitening. GO SMILE uses cutting-edge formulas, patented delivery systems, and proven clinical trials to proudly offer the most innovative and effective products on the market for creating healthier, cleaner, and whiter teeth with no sensitivity.

GO SMILE has earned numerous awards, including Good Housekeeping's Beauty Breakthrough Award, "Best On-The-Go-Whitener" by New Beauty, "Best Whitening Product" by Men's Health, and many more distinctions. Based in San Francisco, CA with headquarters in Austin, TX, the brand's mission is Empowered by Women, for Everyone. For more information visit www.gosmile.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Christol Farris

cfarris@usmr.com

SOURCE GO SMILE

Related Links

https://gosmile.com

