McLaren Racing and MindMaze Announce Multi-year Formula 1 Partnership

McLaren Racing and MindMaze will continue to develop 'MindDrive', a unique array of sensors that collect and transmit key cognitive driver responses to a trackside medical team on a real-time basis. This technology was first tested by McLaren during the team's preparations for the Indianapolis 500 and the renewed partnership will see the technology back out on track in a McLaren Racing test environment.

The teams will also explore sensor technology, deployed with McLaren Racing, helping the team improve efficiency by capturing, analysing and transmitting key neural signatures from drivers and team members during simulator and test sessions.

Additionally, the MindMaze brand will be represented on the McLaren MCL34 Formula 1 car and on Carlos Sainz's and Lando Norris's racing kit and helmets.

Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing, commented: "We are delighted to announce MindMaze as a Formula 1 technology partner. This partnership and MindMaze's innovative approach to neuroscience has the potential to not only give us a deeper understanding of driver and team performance, and therefore a competitive edge, but help lay the foundations for wider applications in the real world."

Tej Tadi, Founder MindMaze, commented: "We are privileged to be continuing our work with McLaren as a Formula 1 technology partner, developing innovative devices that could potentially disrupt how we approach driver performance and safety. Being able to test our brain-sensing technology on some of the world's leading drivers means we have the best data available to improve the product and help McLaren take their team to the next level."

About McLaren Racing:

New Zealand racing driver Bruce McLaren founded the McLaren racing team in 1963. Since 1966, when it entered its first Formula 1 race, McLaren has won 20 world championships and over 180 grands prix. It has also won the Le Mans 24 Hours and the Indy 500 – the two biggest races in the world.

The McLaren Racing team competes in the 2019 FIA Formula 1 World Championship with Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris. They drive the McLaren MCL34.

About MindMaze:

MindMaze is the billion-dollar, brain technology company that builds intuitive human-machine interfaces through its breakthrough neuro-inspired computing platform. The company's innovations are at the intersection of neuroscience, mixed reality and artificial intelligence. Founded in 2012 by CEO Dr Tej Tadi, the company's U.S. headquarters is in San Francisco, CA, with technology development based in Lausanne, Switzerland. The US Food and Drug Administration has approved the company's first products in healthcare which help patients with post-stroke disabilities and brain injuries. MindMaze has a presence in 20 countries and with its subsidiaries, and operates across the Healthcare, Media and Automotive industries. For more information please visit the MindMaze website - MindMaze.com.

