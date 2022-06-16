McLaren Strategic Capital Appoints Chris Ellis as COO and Partner

Operations for the capital markets division of McLaren Strategic Ventures to be led by results-oriented leader and change initiator who will drive business acceleration

IRVINE, Calif., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- McLaren Strategic Ventures (MSV) has officially announced Chris Ellis as the company's newly appointed Chief Operating Officer and Partner of McLaren Strategic Capital (MSC). MSV's accelerated global growth and expansion led to the creation of this new role within the company. Ellis will anchor the investment activities and acquisitions in Europe.

McLaren Strategic Ventures is a leading conglomerate that provides an ecosystem for the world's most innovative technology solutions, carve-outs, and JV's with Fortune 500 businesses. Whereas McLaren Strategic Capital is the operating group that comprises investment funds, spin-out strategies, SPAC investments, and advisory services.

"We are privileged to have Chris lead the operations for McLaren Strategic Capital as we continue to expand globally," said Sajan Pillai, Chairman of McLaren Strategic Ventures. "By sourcing the latest technologies and innovations and providing access to global markets to companies of all sizes through our platform, we help clients accelerate their business. Chris' operations leadership for McLaren Strategic Capital is going to build even greater value for our clients while maximizing our potential by continuously improving how we operate our business."

Ellis brings over two decades of experience in strategic acquisitions, value creation, and alpha generation within private equity and corporate finance. He has extensive industry experience and market knowledge across multiple sectors, including Financial Services, Healthcare, Technology/SAAS, and Oil & Gas.

"I am thrilled to have joined the team at McLaren in this exciting phase of growth," said Ellis. "There is great opportunity for continued value creation, and joining MSV's team of impassioned operators, investors, innovators, and creators, with strong technology and a global footprint, offers unlimited potential. Within this impressive environment, I look forward to the opportunity to lead the expansion of our technology services business and continue to drive digital transformation for our customers."

Customers can leverage a wide range of McLaren Strategic Capital services, including:

Early-stage, growth venture and private equity funds

Access to the Fortune 500 to commercialize unique opportunities within external markets

SPAC strategies for multiple industries and geographies

Platform-based solutions

Advisory services

"Chris brings a unique cross-section of skills to MSV that will be instrumental in leading our capital markets division," explained John Vilina, Chief Financial Officer at McLaren Strategic Ventures. "He is a seasoned veteran in the private equity industry, and we look forward to leveraging his expertise in our expansion efforts."

About McLaren Strategic Ventures

McLaren Strategic Ventures accelerates the realization of growth possibilities and sustainable competitive advantages for businesses by providing a full range of highly trusted, personalized domain consulting, advisory services, and innovative technologies distributed through admired ecosystems globally. The company is led by highly experienced technologists, domain experts, C-suite executives, and Big 4 consultants. With a focus on building real-world solutions through industrialized platform services, McLaren Strategic Ventures creates technically feasible and economically viable solutions that help enterprises digitize, scale, and achieve operational excellence in their businesses. To learn more, visit us at McLarenSV.com.

*McLaren Strategic Ventures is not affiliated with, endorsed, or sponsored by McLaren Automotive LLC.

