McLaren Strategic Ventures and Redington Value to Accelerate Digital Transformation in the Middle East, Africa, and Turkey

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- McLaren Strategic Ventures , a global digital accelerator, and Redington Value, the largest IT distributor in the Middle East, Africa, and Turkey, today announced a strategic partnership to support SMBs in the MENAT regions in the transition to a digital economy.

Small and midsize businesses in growing regions now have access to digital technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and cloud-based strategies to accelerate digital transformation, creating private sector-led jobs in the region.

Small-to-medium size businesses need modern technology enablement and capital-to-scale resources to meet today's fast-moving digital business environments. The combined competencies of McLaren SV and Redington Value enable enterprises to reduce costs and more effectively and efficiently plan and execute technology that will help drive their business initiatives forward. McLaren's personalized domain is consulting, advisory services, and technology platforms perfectly fit Redington Value's massive IT distribution model.

According to the Kenneth Research firm, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Digital Transformation Market for 2021 is forecasted to reach 2,791 million USD by 2025, garnering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.4%. This increases e-government and innovative city initiatives, growing internet penetration and social media usage, rapid adoption of digital services in the BFSI sector, and enterprise mobility to be significant growth drivers of the MENA digital transformation market over the period i.e., 2015-2021.

"This collaboration brings together two market leaders with synergistic business models that help accelerate digital transformation for small to medium-size businesses," said Anubhav Saxena, CEO at McLaren SV. "The huge IT distribution reach of Redington Value within the Middle East, Africa, and Turkey, together with the McLaren SV model for acceleration, joint ventures, acquisitions, and portfolio companies, provides unparalleled opportunities with access to the latest technology, to accelerate the customer's digital transformation efforts."

"We believe that symbiotic partnerships between value-added distributors such as ourselves and leading & Niche tech innovators are essential in accelerating digital transformation in the region. Additionally, it provides us with a unique opportunity to empower organizations to reap the benefits of the digital revolution and redefine their future by simplifying their transformation journey," said Sayantan Dev, President at Redington Value.

The region's active start-up ecosystem has been a critical driver of the digital transformation trend and even came out ahead last year as lockdowns forced many people to use online services for the first time. According to data by MAGNiTT, MENA start-ups in 2020 saw a record $1 billion in investments, up 13 percent from 2019, while the number of investment deals decreased. This positive trend also continued in the first months of 2021, with start-ups raising $396 million in 125 deals in the first quarter, according to Wamda, an accelerator and knowledge platform in the MENA region.

The technologies that are advancing and accelerating digital transformation:

Artificial Intelligence

Algorithms for predictions

Natural Language Processing

Faster decision making

Intelligent automated testing

Machine Learning

Supervised and Unsupervised learning

Neural networks

Quick pattern recognition

Improve predictability and quicker outcomes

Cloud Platforms

As a service model (SAAS offerings)

Domain agnostic

This unique partnership unites McLaren SV with a business accelerator, private equity, and venture capital expertise, with the unparalleled reach of Redington Value, for the widespread distribution of cutting-edge products and services.

About McLaren Strategic Ventures

McLaren Strategic Ventures accelerates the realization of growth possibilities and sustainable competitive advantages for businesses by providing a full range of highly-trusted, personalized domain consulting, advisory services, and innovative technologies distributed through admired ecosystems globally. The company is led by highly experienced technologists, domain experts, C-suite executives, and Big 4 consultants. With a focus on building real-world solutions through industrialized platform services, McLaren Strategic Ventures creates technically feasible and economically viable solutions that help enterprises digitize, scale, and achieve operational excellence in their businesses. To learn more, visit us at McLarenSV.com.

About Redington Value

Redington Value is the largest IT distributor in the Middle East, Africa, and Turkey, with unparalleled reach and access to these markets. We embrace digital technologies, like artificial intelligence, machine learning, and cloud-based strategies to meet our customer's digital transformation needs. To learn more, visit us at www.redingtonvalue.com .

