McLaren Strategic Ventures Announces Eric Bass as Head of Banking/Financial Services Advisory

IRVINE, Calif., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- McLaren Strategic Ventures (MSV) is excited to announce that Eric Bass has joined as Managing Director and Head of the Banking/Financial Services Advisory vertical. Eric is positioned within MSV as a top leader who will oversee McLaren Strategic Advisory, a McLaren Strategic Solutions business. His outstanding background and success in formulating and implementing Banking and Financial Service domain strategies and solutions across Corporate Investment Banking, Wealth and Asset Management and Fintech is why McLaren brings Eric in as a key operational and thought leader. With Eric, McLaren Strategic Ventures will offer domain advisory services through the newly established Strategic Advisory Services, by combining deep industry domain knowledge with game changing CxO advisory skills and experience.

McLaren has a long history of success empowering startups, growing enterprise corporations, and government entities to leverage the latest technology and use it to grow their business into a market leader. Eric brings over 25 years of experience building and leading teams to success and proving himself as an objective advocate and advisor to his senior executive clients. Eric has formerly created and led teams at Grant Thornton LLP, SMART Business Consulting and Advisory, IBM Global Business Services, CSC, and Lab49.

McLaren Strategic Advisory combines experts with deep domain knowledge together with McLaren's unique access to capital and digital acceleration platforms to explore and invent new ways of business driven by digital-first thinking. McLaren continues to search for the next venture using strategic acquisitions and financial investments across startups, midsize businesses, and large enterprises. Eric's unique experience adds deep domain knowledge to compliment McLaren's leadership team.

Building trusted client relationships depends on high quality leadership. Eric has over 25 years of selling and delivering business consulting services to high-growth and large, sophisticated organizations and he advises clients across all of these growth and transformation stages. This aligns precisely with the profile of McLaren's portfolio clients and business solutions. He does not replace anyone within McLaren because he brings a unique perspective that will add to McLaren's current goals.

Commenting on the new appointment, Sajan Pillai, Chairman, McLaren Strategic Ventures said, "The Strategic Advisory vertical will build strategies and advise clients within several of McLaren's core competencies and target domains, including corporate investment banking, wealth and asset management, consumer banking, mortgages and digital banking. Eric in leadership role of Strategic Advisory services will propel our future ventures to new heights and offer customers and strategic stakeholders' new opportunities to find untapped revenue and future potential growth."

Collaborating with leaders has long been a component in McLaren's strategies to continue seeking valuable partnerships with growing startups and midsize businesses in need of capital to sustain continued growth.

