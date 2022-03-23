McLaren Strategic Ventures Launches ASIC Customized Chip Design Venture- Atlas Silicon

Atlas Silicon to establish strong ASIC design engineering team this quarter

Targets $300 Million business by 2025 amid growing market

IRVINE, Calif., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- McLaren Strategic Ventures (MSV) launches Atlas Silicon, the first Artificial Intelligence (AI) customized chip design venture to revolutionize the global semiconductor industry. The entity will work with global behemoths in various domains and implement specialized capabilities in chip design. Atlas Silicon is a comprehensive ecosystem that creates digital synergies uniting concept, design, IP, and production under one umbrella. MSV is keen on making heavy investments in this segment by targeting business worth $300 million by 2025. This innovation provides an end-to-end design of enterprise solutions that combines hardware and software to produce cutting edge advancements in AI-ML, metaverse, Autonomous, and other industries

We want to onboard and train young ASIC engineers under Industry experts to ensure unmatched engineering and bring the same positive results that we've seen in India to other countries like the United States," shares CEO Sajan Pillai.

Atlas Silicon solves the microchip shortage crisis plaguing numerous industries, perhaps none more than the automobile industry. Recent reports show a more than 25% increase in the current microchip issue, which caused nearly 200 thousand cars to be removed from global vehicle production plans. Despite this shortage, the global market size of the microchip industry is expected to reach $24.7 billion by 2025, representing an 8.2% CAGR in this market during this period. The market is segmented across consumer electronics, automotive, telecommunication, medical instrumentation, aerospace subsystems & sensors, and other applications like smart cards. The anticipated market growth is driven by the growing demand for customized microchips in all these segments. Atlas Silicon represents the most advanced solutions for technology and electronic manufacturers who rely heavily on these microchips for their products.

MSV has already launched an aggressive recruitment drive to onboard 100 ASIC engineers in India and is discussing with the country's topmost technology institutions to hire promising freshers to expand the bench strength further. The investment arm of MSV intends to develop a similar presence of highly-trained engineers in the US's deep tech segments. This latest investment in the chip design vertical wants to tap into the vast opportunities to meet the growing global demand for application-specific microchip solutions.

"This technology will significantly impact manufacturing technology-based products domestically in the US. In India, our technology has deepened the country's manufacturing base and created immense opportunities in the segment. We want to onboard and train young ASIC engineers under Industry experts to ensure unmatched engineering and bring the same positive results that we've seen in India to other countries like the United States," shares CEO Sajan Pillai, "We are also looking at investing in promising startups as well as mid-sized companies in this space, especially in the United States and strongly encourage all business decision-makers and consumers to talk to us for exploring a partnership. We are always committed to providing people with the opportunity to work with the world's best in the domain - both in technology and skillset."

Pillai promoted MSV's dedication of resources and investments to launch this industry-leading chip design arm, moving the tech world into the next generation by serving as the backend and brains for all technology in consumer electronics, automotive, telecommunication, medical instrumentation, aerospace subsystems & sensors.

Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) is the kind of integrated circuit (IC) for a particular purpose or application. An ASIC will boost performance because the desired feature is specifically designed and highly customized to deliver superior performance in specific applications. The United States is the world's largest technology and business hub, and investing in ASIC chip ventures would actively combat the declining trend of US Manufacturing contributing to the nation's GDP.

About McLaren Strategic Ventures (MSV)

Founded in 2020 by former UST Global CEO Sajan Pillai, McLaren Strategic Ventures (MSV) is an organization that provides a unique combination of capital, advisory services, engineering, and management talent that assists early-stage and established entities by accelerating value creation within existing assets. In addition to traditional fundraising, McLaren also recently raised $200 million in the IPO of its Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC), McLaren Technology Acquisition Corporation.

About Sajan Pillai

Sajan Pillai, the global digital transformation leader, is the Chairman of McLaren Strategic Ventures, General Partner of Season Two Ventures, and Chairman of SP Life Care, a company revolutionizing senior care, medical tourism, and lifecare. Prior to this, Sajan was the Founder CEO of UST, an international multi-billion digital services firm. Sajan led the company's global business operations through its centers in the US, the UK, Spain, India, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Mexico, Australia, Poland, and Israel. His leadership saw UST Global grow from 20 employees to 25,000 employees and a Billion-dollar firm.

