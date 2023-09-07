McLaughlin & Stern Expands Leading Trusts and Estates Practice With New Hires And Promotions

News provided by

McLaughlin & Stern

07 Sep, 2023, 10:00 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- McLaughlin & Stern LLP, one of the top regional law firms in New York State, today announced an expansion of its preeminent Trusts and Estates practice. The firm is pleased to welcome Justin M. Piccione as a new partner in their T&E practice group. Piccione, who will be primarily based in the Long Island office and active in the New York City office, represents clients in a wide variety of litigated trust and estate matters, including Will and trust contests, contested accounting proceedings, discovery and turnover proceedings, removal proceedings, disputes related to the spousal right of election, disputes regarding the obligations of fiduciaries, contested guardianships, and complex commercial litigation matters related to estates.

"We are delighted to welcome Justin to the firm," said Geoffry R. Handler, Managing Partner of McLaughlin & Stern. "Justin is an exceptionally talented litigator and trial attorney. His arrival adds even greater skill and depth to our premier T&E controversy practice in New York."

Piccione previously worked at a large regional law firm where he was an estate litigation partner. He has also served as Special Assistant United States Attorney in the U.S. Attorney's Office in Washington, D.C. He is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin and Case Western Reserve University School of Law.

In addition, McLaughlin & Stern is pleased to announce the election of Diana Chen to partner as of September 1. Chen had been Counsel in the T&E department for several years, focusing on advising high-net-worth individuals and multi-generation families on estate planning, wealth transfer planning, charitable giving, trust administration, and estate administration. Chen is based in the New York City office.

The firm also announced the addition of two new associates. Julia Lee, a recent graduate of Brooklyn Law School, has joined the firm as an associate in the T&E practice. Hunter Hinden has joined the firm full-time as an associate in the litigation practice after graduating from New York Law School earlier this year. In addition to general litigation, Hinden will also work on contested trust fiduciary matters. Both Lee and Hinden will be in the New York City office.

"We are proud to be a top destination for legal talent in New York City, as demonstrated by all our new hires and promotions, and we plan to continue to invest in and grow our core practice areas, including T&E and Litigation," Handler added.

About McLaughlin & Stern

McLaughlin & Stern, established in 1898, is one of New York's most distinguished law firms. The firm provides a diverse range of sophisticated legal services to businesses and individuals and has particular expertise in corporate, securities, mergers and acquisitions, hedge funds, corporate finance, litigation and alternative dispute resolution, employment law, trusts and estates, real estate, intellectual property, bankruptcy and reorganization, tax, family and matrimonial law, health care law, art law, environmental law, maritime law, international law, and other private client matters. 

For more information about McLaughlin & Stern and their legal services, please visit their website at www.mclaughlinstern.com.

SOURCE McLaughlin & Stern

