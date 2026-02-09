McLaughlin & Stern Expands to San Francisco with Addition of Dillingham & Murphy Team

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- McLaughlin & Stern announced today that the lawyers and staff of Dillingham & Murphy, LLP will join the firm effective February 2, 2026, marking McLaughlin & Stern's expansion into San Francisco.

The new office, McLaughlin & Stern – San Francisco, will be located at the current offices of Dillingham & Murphy at 155 Sansome Street, Suite 700, San Francisco, CA 94104, and will retain the firm's existing telephone number, (415) 397-2700.

Dillingham & Murphy partner Bill Murphy, a highly respected figure in the San Francisco legal community known for decades of leadership, courtroom experience, and trusted counsel to clients across complex matters, will join McLaughlin & Stern along with partners Carla Hartley and Dennis Kelly, as well as Tyrrell Prosser, whose practice focuses on commercial leasing. Associate attorneys William P. Fuller, Adrienne Ou, and Matt Wu will also join the firm. The group is widely recognized for its strength in litigation and employment matters, which will remain the core thrust of the San Francisco practice.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome Bill Murphy and his colleagues to McLaughlin & Stern," said Geoffrey Handler, Managing Partner of McLaughlin & Stern. "Their reputation for excellence, particularly in litigation, and their deep roots in the San Francisco legal community make them a natural fit for our firm. We look forward to building on their legacy and continuing to serve clients at the highest level."

About McLaughlin & Stern, LLP

McLaughlin & Stern, established in 1898, is one of New York's most distinguished law firms. The firm provides a diverse range of sophisticated legal services to businesses and individuals and has particular expertise in corporate, securities, mergers and acquisitions, hedge funds, corporate finance, litigation and alternative dispute resolution, employment law, trusts and estates, real estate, intellectual property, bankruptcy and reorganization, tax, family and matrimonial law, health care law, art law, environmental law, maritime law, international law, and other private client matters.

For more information about McLaughlin & Stern and their legal services, please visit their website at www.mclaughlinstern.com.

