McLean & Company Announces CHRO and DEI Panel Discussions to Take Place at McLean Signature 2024, the Industry Event for Future-Focused HR Professionals

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - As HR leaders and their teams continue to play a pivotal role in preparing their organizations for the future of work, McLean & Company is poised to provide two future-focused panel discussions at McLean Signature, the premier industry conference for HR professionals. The trusted HR research and advisory partner of HR and leadership professionals around the world, McLean & Company will host the annual event from October 27 to 29, 2024, at the Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Guided by this year's theme, The Future of Work, the conference has been designed to provide attendees with a robust lineup of keynotes, working sessions, peer-to-peer roundtables, fireside CHRO interviews, and discussion panels. All sessions will offer participants actionable insights and tips that can be applied to their own organizations immediately.

McLean & Company has created two panel discussions to address two of the HR industry's trending topics for conference attendees, as seen below.

CHRO Panel Discussion: HR's Role in AI and Digital Transformation

Monday, October 28, 2024, at 9:45 AM

Building on the topics explored in the immediately preceding digital transformation keynote, a panel of CHROs will discuss how they approach the opportunities and challenges around digital transformation in HR and their organizations. Attendees will gain authentic, real-world insights into the way leading HR professionals are guiding their organizations through rapid technological advancements and change.

CHRO panelists include:

Malinda Carter , Associate Vice Chancellor of Human Resources at Virginia Community College System

, Associate Vice Chancellor of Human Resources at Virginia Community College System Scott Conklin , Chief Human Resources Officer at NTT DATA Business Solutions

Chief Human Resources Officer at NTT DATA Business Solutions Karen Smith , Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at Bruce Power

The CHRO panel discussion will be moderated by Karen Mann, Senior Vice President of HR Research, Learning & Advisory Services, at McLean & Company.

DEI Panel Discussion: Navigating DEI Resistance

Tuesday, October 29, 2024, at 10:35 AM

McLean & Company reports that organizations that actively create an inclusive environment see better business results, elevated employee retention, and increased engagement. At the same time, anti-DEI legislation and increasing political polarization around the value and need for intentional DEI investment are causing some organizations to rethink their strategies and actions. McLean & Company's annual HR Trends Report has tracked a decline in DEI prioritization, from being the fourth most pressing priority in 2021 to the seventh most pressing priority in 2024.

In this panel discussion, participants will have a chance to hear from DEI and legal experts regarding the underlying causes that contribute to DEI resistance in today's landscape. The panel will discuss legal and socio-political considerations and offer practical actions that will help organizations navigate a path forward to an inclusive future for all.

DEI panelists include:

DK Bartley , Global Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer at Hill & Knowlton

, Global Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer at Hill & Knowlton Tracy Billows , Partner, Labor & Employment Attorney at Seyfarth Shaw LLP

, Partner, Labor & Employment Attorney at Seyfarth Shaw LLP Elysca Fernandes, Director, HR Research & Advisory at McLean & Company

The DEI panel discussion will be moderated by Maureen Cahill, Senior Managing Partner at McLean & Company.

Please note the two panel discussions outlined above represent only a small portion of the wide variety of sessions that will take place at McLean Signature 2024. For more information on previously announced keynote speakers Denise Huskins and Linda Nazareth, please click here. For more information regarding previously announced agenda details, click here and also here.

For the full conference agenda or to register for conference tickets, please visit the official Signature event page.

Media interested in connecting with McLean & Company analysts for exclusive, research-backed insights and commentary on generative AI in HR, HR trends in 2024, the future of work, and more can contact Senior Communications Manager Kelsey King at [email protected].

