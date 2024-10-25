McLean & Company Announces Launch of New AI-Powered HR Assistant to Enable Enhanced Member Experience and Content Discovery

Global HR research and advisory firm McLean & Company is streamlining online research accessibility with its new AI-powered chatbot, "McLean Assistant." The chatbot has been designed to enhance member interactions through the delivery of tailored insights, offering CHROs and HR professionals a user-friendly interface to access and receive customized, research-based responses and content.

TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - McLean & Company, a trusted partner of HR leaders around the world, has announced the release of its new "McLean Assistant," an HR chatbot created to elevate the member experience through advanced generative AI. Through an intuitive conversational interface on the firm's website, users can discover relevant research content and participate in impactful conversations regarding their unique business challenges. With the new online service, the firm seeks to support members through efficient problem-solving, streamlined information flow, and enhanced resource access at their fingertips.

McLean & Company's new HR chatbot, "McLean Assistant," uses generative AI technology to provide members with tailored insights and content. The video above highlights a sample use case in which the assistant provides research-backed responses to questions such as "Why should I care about the future of work?" and "How will AI impact the future of work?" The new HR chatbot reaffirms McLean & Company's commitment to leveraging technology solutions to meet the evolving needs of its diverse members.

HR leaders and professionals prioritizing the preparation of their organizations for the future of work have likely already encountered the increasing prevalence of generative AI solutions across the industry. In the firm's HR Trends Report 2024, McLean & Company highlighted that "79% of respondents who implemented generative AI cited increased productivity and efficiency as the primary reason for doing so," pointing to AI and machine learning as key drivers of innovation and efficiency in the future of work.

"As we remain committed to providing our members and HR audiences with first-class, future-focused resources to realize our vision of empowering workplaces where everyone thrives, the addition of the McLean Assistant is a natural next step," says president of McLean & Company Jennifer Rozon. "Our new AI-driven tool will transform how our members find, access, and use our research content. With McLean Assistant, members will enjoy faster, more intuitive access to the relevant resources they need to solve their organizations' unique challenges with peace of mind knowing that we adhere to the highest standards of data confidentiality and performance."

The introduction of McLean Assistant reaffirms McLean & Company's commitment to leveraging advanced technologies and solutions to meet the evolving needs of its diverse members. The new generative AI tool is an example of the many ways in which the HR research and advisory firm continues to put its members first and support their success in an increasingly digital landscape.

McLean & Company is the HR division of Info-Tech Research Group, the global IT research and advisory firm, which earlier this year announced its own AI chatbot, "IT Assistant." The chatbot was created to provide an enhanced experience to the firm's IT members.

Like the IT chatbot, McLean & Company's HR chatbot follows the principles of AI sovereignty and ensures data confidentiality, performance, and quality remain paramount when implementing AI technologies. The chatbot follows these principles by integrating advanced data governance practices and robust security measures, leveraging McLean & Company's secure infrastructure to process and store data, ensuring confidentiality and integrity. The system's architecture is designed to provide high performance and reliability, meeting the rigorous standards necessary for effective AI deployment. By continuously monitoring and refining its AI processes, McLean & Company ensures that the McLean Assistant remains a trusted and valuable resource for its members, aligning with the best practices of AI sovereignty.

As the future of work and the labor landscape continue to rapidly evolve, McLean & Company remains dedicated to providing tools and resources that empower HR leaders to navigate the unpredictable and unknown future. The firm is committed to ensuring members have access to the most current and relevant industry insights wherever and wherever they're needed.

Media interested in connecting with McLean & Company analysts for exclusive, research-backed insights and commentary on generative AI in HR, HR trends in 2024, the future of work, and more can contact senior communications manager Kelsey King at [email protected].

About McLean & Company

McLean & Company pairs evidence-based research and immediately applicable tools with deep HR expertise to position organizations to meet today's needs and prepare for the future. The global HR research and advisory firm's member organizations enjoy comprehensive resources, full-service diagnostics, workshops, action plans, and advisory services for all levels of HR professionals, from executive leadership to HR leaders to HR team members, that help shape workplaces where everyone thrives.

McLean & Company is a division of Info-Tech Research Group.

