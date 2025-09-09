McLean & Company Launches HR Crisis Response Resource Center to Equip HR Leaders in Times of Disruption

Global HR research and advisory firm McLean & Company has launched its HR Crisis Response Resource Center, a comprehensive hub designed to help HR leaders prepare for, respond to, and recover from organizational crises. The new center offers phase-based resources segmented into Prepare, Protect, Recover, and Learn, along with templates, communication guides, wellbeing tools, and direct analyst support. By combining immediate action plans with long-term resilience strategies, the resource center positions HR as a stabilizing force during disruption.

TORONTO, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - From wildfires to cyberattacks, 2025 has tested organizations in unexpected ways. In high-pressure moments like these, HR leaders are called on to act swiftly, communicate clearly, and protect both people and business operations. Yet too often, they are asked to lead without a clear and reliable roadmap. To address this gap, McLean & Company, a global HR research and advisory firm, has launched its HR Crisis Response Resource Center, a comprehensive hub designed to help HR leaders plan for, respond to, and recover from workplace crises. The resource center delivers phase-based guidance across every phase of the crisis lifecycle: Prepare, Protect, Recover, and Learn. It combines plug-and-play templates with analyst support to ensure responses are both fast and strategic. It is designed for moments of disruption such as layoffs, natural disasters, public health events, or workplace trauma, times when HR is required to be both strategic and deeply human.

McLean & Company has launched its new HR Crisis Response Resource Center, an action-ready hub designed to help HR leaders prepare for, respond to, and recover from organizational crises. The center provides resources organized into four phases – Prepare, Protect, Recover, and Learn – along with templates, communication tools, and analyst support to ensure clarity when organizations need it most. (CNW Group/McLean & Company)

"When disruption strikes, HR is often the steadying force an organization looks to," says Grace Ewles, director, HR Research & Advisory Services, at McLean & Company. "But leading through crisis without structured support is an impossible ask. This new resource center provides HR with expert-vetted tools, communication guides, and advisory access to help leaders both respond with confidence and recover with resilience."

Unlike standard online templates or consulting engagements, McLean & Company's HR Crisis Response Resource Center is specifically designed for HR leaders operating under pressure, resource constraints, and scrutiny from multiple angles. The center equips leaders with:

Crisis playbooks, templates, and emergency response plans tailored to HR realities.

Communication checklists and internal comms guidance for consistent, empathetic messaging.

Workforce redeployment and succession planning tools to protect continuity.

Employee wellbeing and resilience-building resources, including burnout recovery and psychological safety guides.

Business continuity and cost-optimization frameworks to balance people and performance.

Facilitated training and analyst calls to adapt strategies in real time.

"It's not a matter of if but when a crisis will occur," Ewles explains. "Every crisis needs a blueprint, and this is ours for HR leaders. By pairing immediate action tools with long-term learning, we're helping organizations turn disruption into strategic direction."

The new center also reflects McLean & Company's philosophy that HR plays a pivotal role in crisis, both as a safeguard for employees and driver of organizational performance, even in moments of disruption. By prioritizing both, the resource center helps leaders avoid reactive patterns, sustain momentum, and build stronger, more resilient organizations

The HR Crisis Response Resource Center is now available to all McLean & Company members. HR leaders and organizations can explore the center https://hr.mcleanco.com/research-centers/hr-crisis-response-resource-center/.

Media Inquiries for HR Analysts and Experts

For media inquiries or to connect with McLean & Company analysts for exclusive, research-backed insights on human resources, crisis management, and how to build resilient, future-ready teams, please contact Communications Manager Katie Tame at [email protected].

About McLean & Company

McLean & Company pairs evidence-based research and immediately applicable tools with deep HR expertise to position organizations to meet today's needs and prepare for the future. The global HR research and advisory firm's member organizations enjoy comprehensive resources, full-service diagnostics, workshops, action plans, and advisory services for all levels of HR professionals, from executive leadership to HR leaders to HR team members, that help shape workplaces where everyone thrives.

McLean & Company is a division of Info-Tech Research Group.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected].

SOURCE McLean & Company