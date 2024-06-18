McLean & Company Named 2024 Winner by Canadian HR Reporter in Two Readers' Choice Awards Categories

Global HR research and advisory firm McLean & Company has been awarded Canadian HR Reporter's Readers' Choice Award in two categories in 2024. The honors are a recognition of the firm's excellence in enabling professional development and employee engagement evaluation for its members.

TORONTO, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Global HR research and advisory firm McLean & Company has been awarded the Readers' Choice designation by Canadian HR Reporter (CHRR) in both the Leadership & Team Development and Employee Engagement Surveys categories. Amid a rapidly evolving human resources landscape, the Canadian-headquartered firm provides its global members with evidence-based tools and resources that enable leaders to shape workplaces where everyone thrives.

"We are always honored to receive recognition for our HR products and services, but it is even more meaningful when that recognition is based on the opinions and feedback of our community," says McLean & Company president Jennifer Rozon. "Serving our member organizations to support them on their journey of building better workplaces, whether by fostering a genuine culture of inclusion and belonging or improving leadership and team capabilities, is what drives us every day. It is a privilege to supply innovative services that empower HR and organizational leaders to not only prepare for but thrive in the future of work."

A division of Info-Tech Research Group, McLean & Company provides its member organizations with world-class products and services, such as HR diagnostics, facilitated training programs, and workshops in addition to evidence-based blueprints, guides, reports, and thought leadership resources.

The firm also offers select resources on key HR industry topics to the public and non-members, including recent research on AI, HR strategy, DEI, and professional development. To attend upcoming free webinars on a variety of topics or explore the publicly available archive of recorded sessions, please visit McLean & Company's webinars page.

Canadian HR Reporter opened service provider nominations between February 12 and March 8, 2024, to collect audience-guided data on an extensive list of HR industry service providers across Canada. The three nominees who garner the most votes in a category receive the Readers' Choice designation in that category.

To view the full award list, please visit Canadian HR Reporter's official award page.

To register for McLean Signature, the premier industry conference for future-focused HR leaders hosted by McLean & Company from October 27 to 29 at the Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa in Las Vegas, Nevada, please visit the official Signature event page.

Media interested in connecting with McLean & Company analysts for exclusive, research-backed insights and commentary on generative AI in HR, HR trends in 2024, the future of work, and more can contact [email protected].

About McLean & Company

McLean & Company pairs evidence-based research and immediately applicable tools with deep HR expertise to position organizations to meet today's needs and prepare for the future. The global HR research and advisory firm's member organizations enjoy comprehensive resources, full-service diagnostics, workshops, action plans, and advisory services for all levels of HR professionals, from executive leadership to HR leaders to HR team members, that help shape workplaces where everyone thrives.

McLean & Company is a division of Info-Tech Research Group.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected].

