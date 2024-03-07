McLean Signature, the Annual HR Industry Conference From McLean & Company, Returns for 2024 in Las Vegas

McLean Signature is an annual research-based event for HR executives and their leadership teams who seek to innovate and improve the HR function in the future of work.

TORONTO, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - McLean & Company, one of the world's leading HR research and advisory firms, has announced the return of its annual industry event, McLean Signature, at the Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa in Las Vegas, Nevada. From October 27 to 29, HR leaders can exchange ideas with senior leaders, explore emerging trends, and gain practical advice to improve their top HR initiatives at 2024's must-attend HR conference.

Guided by this year's theme, Leading HR Into the Future of Work, McLean & Company's Signature event focuses on exploring HR's future trajectory while addressing everyday challenges. The conference agenda will feature keynote presentations from industry leaders, interactive sessions, and a chief human resources officer (CHRO) panel.

"This year, McLean Signature attendees can look forward to gathering with senior leaders to discuss current trends and innovative concepts, gain practical insights on top challenges, and exchange ideas with peers," says Jennifer Rozon, president of McLean & Company. "Our mandate is to develop a tactical program for HR leaders focused on addressing everyday challenges and designing strategic initiatives that can be applied immediately. With a record number of attendees expected in 2024, the capacity for innovation and collaboration has never been higher."

A diverse array of sectors will be represented at McLean Signature in Las Vegas this year, with C-suite executives, directors, managers, and HR professionals expected from such industries as:

Manufacturing

Professional services

Financial services

Education

Government

Healthcare

Professional associations & nonprofits

Retail

Transportation & logistics

Sports, leisure & entertainment

More details about the conference agenda, including interactive sessions, keynote presentations, peer-to-peer roundtables, and CHRO panel discussions, will be released in the coming weeks.

About Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa

With an unrivaled aesthetic and attention to detail apparent at every turn, the Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa offers a refined resort experience among Las Vegas' most striking environments, surrounded by the neighboring sandstone canyons. McLean Signature attendees can expect award-winning accommodations and service while sharpening their HR skills to better lead their organizations through the unknown future.

About McLean & Company

Through data-driven insights and proven best-practice methodologies, McLean & Company offers comprehensive resources and full-service assessments, action plans, and training to position organizations to meet today's needs and prepare for the future.

McLean & Company is a division of Info-Tech Research Group.

