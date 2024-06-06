McLean Signature, the Premier Event For Future-Focused HR Professionals From McLean & Company, Announces Agenda Details for October 2024

The announcement of the official agenda for the McLean Signature 2024 conference includes speakers from the Atlanta Braves, the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, and Partners Credit Union, a Walt Disney affiliate, and reveals a variety of sessions, including keynotes, roundtables, working sessions, and a CHRO panel, that HR professionals will be able to engage in to prepare for the unknown future.

TORONTO, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - On the heels of naming keynote speakers Linda Nazareth and Denise Huskins, McLean & Company has announced further agenda details for McLean Signature, the global HR research and advisory firm's highly anticipated annual industry conference. Taking place at the Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa in Las Vegas, Nevada, from October 27 to 29, the 2024 conference theme, the Future of Work, has informed the design of keynotes, lightning sessions, peer-to-peer roundtables, a chief human resources officer (CHRO) panel, and fireside CHRO interviews.

From October 27 to 29, 2024, HR professionals from variety of industries will convene at the Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa to learn, network, and prepare for the future of work at McLean Signature, the premier industry event from global HR research and advisory firm McLean & Company. The diverse array of speakers and panelists will provide conference attendees with actionable tips and guidance that can be immediately applied to their HR organizations. (CNW Group/McLean & Company)

The full McLean Signature 2024 agenda can be viewed on the official Signature event page.

"As HR continues to play an increasingly strategic role in preparing organizations for the future of work, we are thrilled to announce details surrounding the dynamic speakers for McLean Signature 2024," says McLean & Company President Jennifer Rozon. "We know that HR leaders and their teams are juggling a wide variety of priorities on the road to preparing their organizations for the unpredictable future. In response, we've designed the conference sessions to speak to a number of trending topics within the HR industry, including strategy, AI, digital transformation, culture, inclusion, and much more."

Following several recently published evidence-based resources surrounding AI, HR strategy, DEI, and professional development, McLean & Company has added the following sessions, conducted by highly skilled and knowledgeable industry professionals, to the conference agenda:

DeRetta Rhodes, PhD, EVP & Chief Culture Officer for the Atlanta Braves, will explore the profound effects that culture has on leaders, teams, and individuals. Next, she'll guide conference attendees through the approaches, tools, and best practices HR leaders can use to create a positive culture in the keynote session The Culture Paradox.

Lisa Highfield, Principal Director, Human Resources Technology and Artificial Intelligence, and Paul Okoye, Director, HR Advisory Services at McLean & Company, examine HR's critical role in preparing the organization for the future of work and the impacts of technological change on the workforce in the keynote session What About the People? Culture, Change, and HR's Role in AI and Digital Transformation.

Following the AI and digital transformation keynote, Karen Mann, Senior Vice President, Human Resources Research, Learning & Advisory Services at McLean & Company, will moderate the CHRO Panel Discussion: HR's Role in AI and Digital Transformation.

Peter Lynch, Chief People Officer, Cardinal Group Companies, will guide attendees through the pivotal role of modern authenticity in shaping the future of work and examine how genuine interactions and transparent interactions foster innovation, employee engagement, and business results in the keynote session The Age of Authenticity: Unleashing Your Influence in the Future of Work.

Naphtali Bryant, Chief People & Culture Officer, the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, founded by filmmaker George Lucas and his wife, businesswoman Mellody Hobson, delivers practical insights and actionable steps to enhance HR professionals' capabilities and personal growth to meet the demands of the evolving landscape of work and life in the keynote session Sharpening Your EDGE!

Adam Hickman, PhD, Vice President of Organizational and Cast Development, Partners Federal Credit Union – an affiliate of Walt Disney – considers the application of artificial intelligence in HR practices and investigates the potential of the rapidly evolving technology in the keynote session AI in HR? Is There a Harmony?

Allison Dell, Senior Vice President, People & Culture for SOCAN, delves into the evolution and transformation of the HR function in fostering a purpose-driven culture in the keynote Embracing the Humanity of Work: HR's Evolution Toward Purpose-Driven Culture.

Sarah Wendt, Chief People Officer, NISA Investment Advisors, LLC, will lead a fireside chat about how winding professional and personal journeys can lead to enriching executive roles and experiences and how to navigate the twists and turns to achieve success through practical strategies, accompanied by Michelle Leedy, Executive Advisor, McLean & Company.

Please note this is a non-exhaustive list of agenda items. Additional session speakers and CHRO panelists are expected to be added to the conference agenda in the coming weeks.

Please visit the official Signature event page for full agenda details or to register for early bird tickets, available only until August 30, 2024.

