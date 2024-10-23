McLean Signature, the Premier HR Conference, Invites Media to Connect with Industry Experts on Digital Transformation, AI, Culture, DEI & More

McLean Signature, the annual industry conference from global HR research and advisory firm McLean & Company, will bring human resources professionals together from October 27 to 29, 2024, in Las Vegas to learn from a variety of keynote speakers and prepare for the future of work. The firm's experts will provide both attendees and media with data-backed, actionable insights on a wide range of HR topics and are available for media interviews on the top trending topics, including the impact of AI, the future of work, DEI resistance, and digital transformation in the workplace.

TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - As HR continues to play a pivotal and strategic role in preparing organizations for the future of work, global HR research and advisory firm McLean & Company is preparing to host the annual McLean Signature HR industry conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, from October 27 to 29, 2024. An impressive roster of talented experts spanning a wide range of industries will be joined by the firm's thought leaders, who will facilitate a number of sessions, including keynotes, panels, and fireside discussions, backed by industry data and McLean & Company resources.

McLean Signature, the premier industry conference for future-focused HR professionals, is happening from October 29 to 29, 2024, in Las Vegas at the Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa. Hosted by global HR research and advisory firm McLean & Company, the event will bring human resources professionals together to learn from a variety of keynote speakers and prepare for the future of work. (CNW Group/McLean & Company)

The firm is inviting media to connect with McLean & Company thought leaders, who will be guiding sessions surrounding several trending HR topics, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence (AI), culture, navigating DEI resistance in the workplace, and this year's conference theme, the future of work.

"We recognize that there are currently a number of critical changes occurring within the HR industry. These shifts aren't always easy to navigate, which is why we continue to provide our members, the public, and media with research-based insights and guidance on a diverse collection of topics," says Jennifer Rozon, president of McLean & Company. "This year, we'd like to extend a formal invitation to media to connect directly with our thought leaders, who are experts in their fields and work with organizations around the globe to streamline and improve their HR functions. As part of our commitment to empowering workplaces where everyone thrives, we have a wealth of knowledge to share, gained from research and experience both in the broader HR industry and from working with our diverse member base."

Industry experts available to comment on this year's trending topics include:

Lisa Highfield , principal director, Human Resources Technology & Artificial Intelligence, and Paul Okoye , director, HR Research & Advisory Services, at McLean & Company, speaking on HR's role in managing an augmented human and AI workforce , culture , and HR's role in AI and digital transformation .

Will Howard , practice lead, HR Research & Advisory Services, at McLean & Company, on the future of work.

Maureen Cahill , senior managing partner, and Elysca Fernandes , director, HR Research & Advisory Services, at McLean & Company, on navigating DEI resistance . With a specialty focus in diversity and inclusion, Fernandes is also available to discuss trends in DEI prioritization, organizational impact, and more.

Lexi Hambides , director, HR Research & Advisory Services, at McLean & Company, on enhancing HR's influence and credibility as a strategic partner .

Amani Gharib , director, HR Research & Advisory Services, at McLean & Company, speaking on aligning the employee experience strategy to impact customer experience.

Media interested in connecting with McLean & Company analysts for exclusive, research-backed insights and commentary can contact Senior Communications Manager Kelsey King at [email protected].

To learn more about 2024's must-attend HR industry conference, please visit the official McLean Signature event page.

To attend upcoming free webinars on a variety of topics or explore the publicly available archive of recorded sessions, please visit McLean & Company's webinars page.

About McLean & Company

McLean & Company pairs evidence-based research and immediately applicable tools with deep HR expertise to position organizations to meet today's needs and prepare for the future. The global HR research and advisory firm's member organizations enjoy comprehensive resources, full-service diagnostics, workshops, action plans, and advisory services for all levels of HR professionals, from executive leadership to HR leaders to HR team members, that help shape workplaces where everyone thrives.

McLean & Company is a division of Info-Tech Research Group.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected].

SOURCE McLean & Company