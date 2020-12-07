McLeod Health Targets Cost Savings and Accurate Reimbursement with Nuance Surgical CAPD

BURLINGTON, Mass., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) today announced that McLeod Health has deployed the Nuance Surgical Computer-Assisted Physician Documentation (CAPD) solution to ensure appropriate reimbursement while also saving surgeons time, reducing administrative burden, and improving their overall satisfaction.

McLeod is a large healthcare network in Florence, South Carolina that differentiates itself on innovation and quality. Like many hospital systems, McLeod experienced canceled and delayed surgeries earlier this year due to COVID-19. The organization needed a solution that would help it maintain financial integrity and thus stability while setting a solid foundation for managing an influx of surgical patients as a result of the COVID-19 delays. "Elective surgeries are high-volume procedures that account for a significant amount of revenue for our organization which is critical to enabling us to care for our community. When documentation isn't accurate and complete, it can result in billing delays, financial losses, and additional costs. We needed a way to improve the revenue cycle process," said Bryon K. Frost, MD, VP, and CMIO, McLeod Health. "Having implemented Nuance Dragon Medical One, we knew Nuance could deliver results. Nuance's Surgical CAPD has had a positive impact on provider and patient satisfaction – and our hospital's bottom-line."

McLeod was familiar with Nuance's innovative speech solutions for front-end documentation capture. Two years ago, the organization transitioned to Nuance's cloud-based infrastructure Dragon Medical One and has close to 90 percent adoption among McLeod's physician network. Based on this success, McLeod chose to add Nuance Surgical CAPD to their existing Dragon Medical One platform.

"Surgeons and the organization don't get reimbursed for the services provided unless the documentation reflects the appropriate detail of the procedures performed," said Diana Nole, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Healthcare at Nuance. "Approximately two percent of net surgical revenue can be at risk due to incomplete and inaccurate surgical documentation. We are excited to partner with McLeod Health to deliver surgical note completeness for improved accuracy of coding and billing to help them sustain financial viability."

The Nuance Surgical CAPD AI-powered, cloud-based solution guides surgeons through the documentation process in real-time by providing relevant, episodic, in-workflow guidance needed for accurate and complete reimbursement. It also automates repetitive tasks in real-time to increase the accuracy of operative notes and streamline clinical documentation and coding. Financial and operational outcomes are all carefully monitored and tracked with advanced analytics to drive adoption and success.

