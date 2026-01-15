McLeod Software Completes Integration of Aurora Driver Ahead of Schedule, Unlocking Autonomous Capacity for Carriers Nationwide

New feature now available, enabling seamless tendering and dispatch of autonomous trucks

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- McLeod Software and Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR), the leader in autonomous trucks, today announced the completion of the API integration between Aurora and McLeod's Transportation Management System (TMS). Eligible McLeod customers with a subscription to the Aurora Driver can now book and manage autonomous truck capacity directly within their existing TMS workflows. The milestone was also delivered ahead of schedule due to high levels of interest from McLeod's customer base to access driverless trucks.

"In a market that demands constant innovation, we are proud to be the first TMS to put the power of autonomous trucking directly into the hands of our customers," said Tom McLeod, Founder and CEO of McLeod Software. "Completing this integration ahead of schedule is a testament to our collective urgency with Aurora to bring innovation to our customers today."

"We've turned driverless trucking technology into a practical, everyday service," said Ossa Fisher, President of Aurora. "By embedding the Aurora Driver directly into the McLeod ecosystem, we are enabling carriers to easily adopt driverless trucks and immediately start optimizing their networks."

Real-World Impact with Early Adopters: Russell Transport

The integration is already generating value for early adopters. Russell Transport, a premier carrier and longtime McLeod customer, is utilizing the feature to tender autonomous loads powered by the Aurora Driver.

"The ability to tender autonomous loads through our existing McLeod dashboard has been a meaningful operational improvement," said Rami Abdeljaber, Executive VP and Chief Operations Officer at Russell Transport. "We are seeing efficiency gains without disrupting our operations. The integration is seamless, real-time, and operationally effective."

Advanced Workflow for the Autonomous Age

The completed integration removes the friction often associated with adopting new technologies. The following capabilities are now available to McLeod customers running version 21.1 or newer:

Seamless Tendering: Users can tender driverless loads directly within the McLeod TMS screen they use every day, eliminating the need for separate applications or portals.

Real-Time Visibility: Dispatchers will receive real-time location tracking from the Aurora Driver, ensuring pickup to delivery is on-time for the customer.

Dispatchers will receive real-time location tracking from the Aurora Driver, ensuring pickup to delivery is on-time for the customer. Automated Status Updates: Automatic status updates from the Aurora Driver promotes transparency and keeps customers apprised of key milestones.

Upcoming Industry Discussion

Tom McLeod will discuss the strategic implications of this integration and the future of autonomous supply chains at the upcoming BGSA Supply Chain Conference later this month, providing further insights into how carriers can leverage this technology to gain a competitive edge.

About McLeod Software

McLeod Software is transforming the trucking and transportation industry with the leading software for trucking dispatch operations management and freight brokerage management. Our customers use business process automation and insight from business intelligence to improve their customer service, attract and retain the best drivers, and automate their crucial business processes. To learn more, visit mcleodsoftware.com.

About Aurora

Aurora (Nasdaq: AUR) is delivering the benefits of self-driving technology safely, quickly, and broadly to make transportation safer, increasingly accessible, and more reliable and efficient than ever before. The Aurora Driver is a self-driving system designed to operate multiple vehicle types, from freight-hauling trucks to ride-hailing passenger vehicles, and underpins Aurora's driver as a service products for trucking and ride-hailing. Aurora is working with industry leaders across the transportation ecosystem, including AUMOVIO, FedEx, Hirschbach, NVIDIA, PACCAR, Ryder, Schneider, Toyota, Uber, Uber Freight, Volvo Trucks, Volvo Autonomous Solutions, and Werner. To learn more, visit aurora.tech.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the anticipated impact of Aurora and McLeod's partnership and collaboration on the freight industry and market; our relationships with customers and the anticipated benefits they may derive from, and the demand they may have for, integrating Aurora's autonomous capabilities into McLeod's TMS platform; and the efficiency and effectiveness as a result of such integration. These statements are based on management's current assumptions and are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. For factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, please see the risks and uncertainties identified under the heading "Risk Factors" section of Aurora Innovation, Inc.'s ("Aurora") Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 14, 2025, and other documents filed by Aurora from time to time with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements reflect Aurora's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. Aurora undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

