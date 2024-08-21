McLeod Software Expands Integration with Relay Payments

Fleets using McLeod's TMS can take advantage of Relay's certified fuel integration to gain a unified view of their over-the-road transactions

ATLANTA, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Relay Payments , the fintech company modernizing payments for the trucking and logistics industries, is expanding its partnership with McLeod Software, a leading transportation management software (TMS). Last year, McLeod integrated Relay's lumper payments into its TMS; now, fleets can also integrate all fuel payments made using Relay into McLeod. The newly certified fuel integration enables carriers and brokers to see all their Relay transactions in McLeod, leading to a simplified, more efficient process.

"McLeod Software customers appreciated the integration with Relay for lumper payments, so we're excited to add fuel purchases to the experience now," said Ahmed Ebrahim, Vice President of Strategic Alliances at McLeod Software. "Joint customers of McLeod and Relay can easily manage all of their fleet's Relay transactions directly in McLeod."

Since launching its fuel payments solution with the Pilot Company last year, Relay has quickly expanded its network by onboarding several new merchants, including Yesway, Maverik, and Onvo travel centers. Relay's cardless payments are accepted at more than 1,600 truckstops, 2,400 CAT Scale locations, and nearly every grocery distribution center.

"As Relay continues to expand its payment network, it's important we make it as convenient as possible for fleets to manage their payments and transactions," said Relay co-founder and CEO Ryan Droege. "Our partnership with McLeod allows anyone using Relay to integrate their over-the-road payments within McLeod's software platform, boosting efficiency and improving cash flow management."

In 2019, Relay introduced its modern digital payment solution aimed at replacing archaic payment methods like cash, fleet checks, and fleet cards. Fleets rapidly adopted the platform and quickly benefited from increased hours of service and supply chain efficiencies. Relay's payment network has continued to expand, allowing fleets to make fast and secure fuel, unloading, scales, and other over-the-road payments at locations across the country. Relay is trusted by 350,000+ drivers, 90,000+ carriers, and 1,600+ truckstops.

For more information about Relay Payments, visit relaypayments.com . For more information about McLeod, visit mcleodsoftware.com

About Relay Payments

Relay Payments is building a modern digital payment network to revolutionize the trucking and logistics industries. Trusted by more than 350,000 drivers, 90,000 carriers, and 1,600 truckstops nationwide, Relay has brought efficiency and automation to an industry historically reliant on cash, checks, and cards. Relay has joined forces with industry leaders like Pilot Company, AMBEST, Maverik, Schneider, Coyote Logistics, Lineage Logistics, and others to provide secure, reliable over-the-road transactions. Founded in 2019, the Atlanta-based fintech includes over 150 team members and has won awards for product innovation, customer service, and organizational culture. For more information about Relay, visit relaypayments.com .

About McLeod Software

McLeod Software is transforming the trucking and transportation industry with the leading software for trucking dispatch operations management and freight brokerage management. Our customers use business process automation and insight from business intelligence to improve their customer service, attract and retain the best drivers, and automate their crucial business processes. Visit us at http://www.McLeodSoftware.com .

Media Contact

Hela Sheth

[email protected]

SOURCE Relay Payments