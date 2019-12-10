McLiney And Company Personnel to Join SAMCO Capital Markets, Inc.

MISSION, Kan., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SAMCO Capital Markets is pleased to announce that McLiney And Company has joined SAMCO Capital Markets, Inc. as McLiney And Company, a division of SAMCO Capital. SAMCO is a leading municipal underwriting, trading, sales and financial advisory firm serving clients nationwide. A member of FINRA and SIPC, SAMCO is a privately held, employee-owned company headquartered in Austin, Texas. Kansas City metro area-based McLiney And Company was founded in 1965 by George J. McLiney and provides public financial advisory and underwriting firm services to municipalities locally and across the nation.

"Joining SAMCO will increase our financial, compliance and operating resources," stated Mr. McLiney, "and we are confident that the extra capacity will enable us to better serve our national base of clients."

"We believe McLiney And Company will be an excellent addition to SAMCO's existing public finance expertise," said Roger J. Engemoen, Jr., Chairman of SAMCO. "They bring to our company personnel with long-term experience in our industry."

SAMCO Capital Markets, Inc. is a privately held, employee owned broker/dealer specializing in:

Public Finance, Underwriting, Sales & Trading, Financial Advisory Services, High Yield Sales and Trading, and Investment Banking. Headquartered in Austin, we strive to be a leading financial services company based in the Southwest. We have offices in Austin, Dallas, Plano, San Antonio, Mission (KS) and Houston. SAMCO is a member of FINRA and SIPC.

