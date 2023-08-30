McLovin's Sales Revenue with Trader Joe's Projected to Exceed 5.5 Million in 2023

CHINO, Calif., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CADUCEUS SOFTWARE SYSTEMS, CORP. (OTC Pink: CSOC), (Caduceus or the "Company"), the parent corporation of McLovin's Pet ("McLovin's"), a foremost player in the premium pet food and supply sector, reports an unparalleled upswing in revenue through its collaboration with key client, Trader Joe's. The updated orders will increase McLovin's sales across 564 Trader Joe's outlets in the United States, putting the company on track for exceptional financial performance in 2023.

Industry Overview

The global pet care industry, valued at a noteworthy $235.32 billion last year, is forecasted to grow to $368.88 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.92%. In the U.S. alone, sales are expected to reach $143.6 billion this year, with the pet food and treats segment contributing $62.7 billion. Within this expanding market, McLovin's occupies a vantage point for accelerated growth.

Key Achievements in 2023

As of this year, McLovin's has successfully negotiated profitable distribution agreements with several retail chains. However, the alliance with Trader Joe's stands as a hallmark accomplishment. Earlier in the year, sales with Trader Joe's exceeded $3.1 million. The additional seasonal orders for the upcoming Holiday will propel this figure beyond the $5.5 million threshold by year-end. Trader Joe's currently operates over 564 retail stores, offering McLovin's significant expansion opportunities in the near future.

Executive Commentary

David Ji, CEO of Caduceus, remarked, "The relationship we've cultivated with Trader Joe's has been extraordinarily beneficial. It has not only augmented McLovin's market reach but also enabled us to deliver top-tier pet products to an increasingly broad customer base. Attaining the projected $5.5 million revenue milestone is a clear indication of our dedicated team and the customer loyalty we have engendered."

Future Outlook

With strategic growth plans, McLovin's is geared to broaden its product line and explore new market segments. The updated orders with Trader Joe's act as a pivotal driver for a transformative year ahead for the company.

About Caduceus Software Systems Corp.

Caduceus Software Systems Corp is a Wyoming-based holding company with its wholly owned subsidiary McLovin's, a Pet Food and Pet Care company. The global pet food market was projected to grow from USD 115.50 billion in 2022 to USD 163.70 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.11%. The global pet care market size was valued at $235.32 billion in 2022 & is projected to grow from $246.66 billion in 2023 to $368.88 billion by 2030. The Pet Food and Pet Care products include food, treats, toys and supplies. The Company is traded on the OTC Markets under the trading symbol "CSOC".

About McLovin's Pet

McLovin's Pet is a California company specialized in the manufacturing and distribution of quality pet foods. At McLovin's, our natural freeze-dried raw treats are made using only the freshest ingredients, responsibly sourced from farmers, ranchers, and fishermen we know and trust in the U.S. and Canada. McLovin's never adds hormones, antibiotics, or anything artificial. Our science-based approach to premium, biologically appropriate raw nutrition supports your pet's overall health and well-being.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Safe Harbour Statement - In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team with respect to the Company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency and profitability, and adverse developments with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the Company's website. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.

