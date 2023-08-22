McLovin's Secures Production Capacity from Key Supplier Canature

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CADUCEUS SOFTWARE SYSTEMS, CORP. (OTC Pink: CSOC) ("Caduceus" or the "Company"), parent company of McLovin's Pet ("McLovin's"), a distributor of pet food and supplies, is pleased to announce McLovin's has signed an agreement to secure future production capacity from key supplier Canature Kitchen LA.

The company has executed an agreement with one of its key suppliers to secure production capacity. The strategic move was initiated and finalized to guarantee the company's continued access to future production capacity. Considering the increasing volume of orders and demand for the company's pet food products, management took steps and continues to take steps to ensure fulfillment of its ever-increasing orders.

Canature Kitchen LA is in the late stages of completing a new production facility in California. The facility is within 45 miles from the port of Los Angeles and within 1 mile of major freeway therefore providing increased logistics efficiency. The production capacity of the facility will be 1,500 tons of freeze-dried pet food annually.

David Ji, Chief Executive Officer, and Director of Caduceus stated: " Demand for our products and the number of orders we are receiving from distribution partners and big chain stores continues to increase. We have made a strategic move to secure production capacity from one of our key suppliers Canature Kitchen LA. "

The company is also in the process of finalizing an agreement to further increase its production capacity beyond the current agreement. The company's goal is to increase capacity but also reduce its cost of goods through a strategic acquisition.

About Caduceus Software Systems Corp.

Caduceus Software Systems Corp is a Wyoming-based holding company with its wholly owned subsidiary McLovin's, a Pet Food and Pet Care company. The global pet food market was projected to grow from USD 115.50 billion in 2022 to USD 163.70 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.11%. The global pet care market size was valued at $235.32 billion in 2022 & is projected to grow from $246.66 billion in 2023 to $368.88 billion by 2030. The Pet Food and Pet Care products include food, hygiene, toys, and other accessories. The Company is traded on the OTC Markets under the trading symbol "CSOC".

About McLovin's Pet

McLovin's Pet is a California company specialized in the manufacturing and distribution of quality pet foods. At McLovin's, our natural freeze-dried raw treats are made using only the freshest ingredients, responsibly sourced from farmers, ranchers, and fishermen we know and trust in U.S. and Canada. McLovin's never adds hormones, antibiotics, or anything artificial. Our science-based approach to premium, biologically appropriate raw nutrition supports your pet's overall health and well-being.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Safe Harbour Statement - In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team with respect to the Company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency and profitability, and adverse developments with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the Company's website. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.

