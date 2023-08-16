McLovin's to Attend Largest Pet Show In North America

CHINO, Calif., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CADUCEUS SOFTWARE SYSTEMS, CORP. (OTC Pink: CSOC) ("Caduceus" or the "Company"), parent company of McLovin's Pet ("McLovin's"), a distributor of pet food and supplies is pleased to announce McLovin's will be attending and presenting at the largest pet retail event in North America: The SuperZoo 2023 Trade Show.

Between August 16th and 18th, 2023, McLovin will be presenting at the SuperZoo 2023 in the city of Las Vegas at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center.

McLovin's will be presenting at booth number: 1070

We would like to extend the invitation to all investors who wish to visit us during that time.

David Ji, Chief Executive Officer, and Director of Caduceus, stated: " We have seen tremendous results from our previous participation in the SuperZoo event. The exposure gained through this event translated into additional distribution and brand recognition and we are happy to be here again this year."

SuperZoo is the most-attended pet industry trade show in North America, established by World Pet Association in 1950 as an annual gathering place for the entire industry to connect, learn and do business. Ever since, the show has continued to grow—and it now boasts more buyers and education hours than any other industry event on the continent. With its rich education offerings, easy-to-shop show floor and energizing, fun-filled atmosphere, SuperZoo has earned its reputation as North America's premier pet retail event—and the industry's most productive and vibrant trade show of the year.

McLovin's is proud to attend the SuperZoo 2023. The Company has been present at this tradeshow and can attest to the positive results in terms of increased brand recognition, business development and distribution.

"Our mission to provide the best quality pet food and accessories drives us to be the best in our industry. Meeting with customers, resellers, industry veterans and pet parents is an event that is both humbling and gratifying. We have received a lot of interest for our products as a result of our previous presence at the SuperZoo tradeshow. We are looking forward to meeting our customers and shareholders who attends the event" said David Ji, Chief Executive Officer of McLovin's.

We also wish to thank all of our investors for their patience and their dedication to our company, our products and above all our mission to help pet parents provide a better quality of life for their little companions.

About Caduceus Software Systems Corp.

Caduceus Software Systems Corp is a Wyoming-based holding company with its wholly owned subsidiary McLovin's, a Pet Food and Pet Care company. The global pet food market was projected to grow from USD 115.50 billion in 2022 to USD 163.70 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.11%. The global pet care market size was valued at $235.32 billion in 2022 & is projected to grow from $246.66 billion in 2023 to $368.88 billion by 2030. The Pet Food and Pet Care products include food, hygiene, toys, and other accessories. The Company is traded on the OTC Markets under the trading symbol" CSOC".

For more information:

OTC Markets: (OTC Pink: CSOC)

Website: https://mclovinscorp.co

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: https://twitter.com/caduceuscorp

About McLovin's Pet

McLovin's Pet is a California company specialized in the manufacturing and distribution of quality pet foods. At McLovin's Pet Food, our natural freeze-dried raw treats are made using only the freshest ingredients, responsibly sourced from farmers, ranchers, and fishermen we know and trust in U.S. and Canada. McLovin's never adds hormones, antibiotics, or anything artificial. Our science-based approach to premium, biologically appropriate raw nutrition supports your pet's overall health and well-being.

Website: https://mclovinspet.com/

Forward-Looking Statements:

Safe Harbour Statement - In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team with respect to the Company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency and profitability, and adverse developments with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the Company's website. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.

Media Contacts: +1 909-366-2028; [email protected]

SOURCE Caduceus Software Systems Corp.