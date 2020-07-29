MCM Celebrates 'The Remix: Hip Hop x Fashion' With Curated Assortment By Misa Hylton

The limited-edition assortment is available online and in select stores now. It contains a mix of core and new arrivals from MCM's Autumn/Winter 20 collection.

"With this assortment of my favorite MCM styles, I wish to express the importance of women as fashion forces and also show the key role that MCM has played in sharing our work with a wider audience," said Misa Hylton, MCM Global Creative Partner.

"MCM engages with an international community of creative minds from various backgrounds and disciplines. Misa is one of those cultural pioneers. Our aim is to provide her with a platform and a voice to showcase her work and spread her message," says, Dirk Schönberger, MCM Global Creative Officer.

About MCM (Modern Creation München)

MCM is a luxury lifestyle goods and fashion house founded in 1976 with an attitude defined by the cultural Zeitgeist and its German heritage with a focus on functional innovation, including the use of cutting edge techniques. Today, through its association with music, art, travel and technology, MCM embodies the bold, rebellious and aspirational. Always with an eye on the disruptive, the driving force behind MCM centers on revolutionizing classic design with futuristic materials. Appealing to the 21st Century Global Nomad generation - dreamers, creatives and digital natives - MCM's millennial and Gen Z audience is genderless, ageless, empowered and unconstrained by rules and boundaries.

MCM is currently distributed online and in 650 stores worldwide including Munich, Berlin, Zurich, London, Paris, New York, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Beijing, Seoul, Tokyo, Middle East and more. For further information about MCM: www.mcmworldwide.com .

