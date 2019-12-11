MCM CPAs & Advisors Partner Crystal Faulkner Joins alliantgroup Strategic Advisory Board

HOUSTON, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- alliantgroup continues to expand its Strategic Advisory Board to better suit its clients and is thrilled with the addition of MCM CPAs & Advisors Partner Crystal Faulkner. Faulkner is well known for her client-centric approach. As a host of BusinessWise Radio as well as a weekly columnist for Cincinnati.com and the Cincinnati Enquirer she has been a strong advocate for businesses of all sizes, community leaders and non-profit organizations.

Faulkner has established herself as a business tax authority with a laundry list of accolades and honors including a unanimous election as chair-elect for the Ohio Society of CPAs and an appointment by the Ohio Lieutenant Governor as a founding member of the Ohio Small Business Advisory Council.

"I love helping businesses advance and grow. alliantgroup has been educating U.S. businesses on powerful tax incentives and how to take advantage of them and I'm excited to join the team. Businesses need to be able to reinvest every dollar they can to remain competitive in the global market and I'm looking forward to helping businesses do that," said Faulkner.

Faulkner is also certified in exit planning for businesses and owners and brings to alliantgroup a wealth of experience. She is an expert in business and tax advisory, strategic planning, income and estate tax minimization, fraud and forensic analysis, succession planning, wealth enhancement and transfer and consulting related to business acquisition and disposition.

"Crystal has built an amazing reputation as a business leader in this industry and works tirelessly for her clients. She is a boon for alliantgroup's mission and we look forward to utilizing her knowledge and skills to help our clients advance and remain competitive," said alliantgroup CEO Dhaval Jadav.

alliantgroup is a management consulting company with a mission to strengthen American businesses through reinvestment in innovation and job growth. We educate businesses, the industry groups that serve them and the accounting firms that advise them on federal and state credits and incentives that are legislated by our government to keep the U.S. competitive in the global landscape. We are proud to have helped over 16,000 businesses claim more than $8 billion in credits and incentives. alliantgroup is headquartered in Houston, Texas with additional offices located in Austin, Boston, Chicago, Indianapolis, New York, Irvine, Sacramento, Washington, D.C.; and Bristol and London in the U.K. For more information, visit alliantgroup and engage with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

