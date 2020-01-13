MCM Introduces Gender Neutral Lounge & Sleepwear Collection

Designed with comfort in mind while also embracing the boldness and colourful energy that has defined MCM since its birth in 1976, the Mulberry silk loungewear collection includes a reversible robe, pajama sets, drawstring and sleep shorts, boxers, and sleep masks. The colour scheme is classic and full of attitude, all in an eye-catching cognac with black accents. Each piece showcases the MCM logo throughout via the letters or the MCM signature Visetos print. The Lounge & Sleepwear collection pairs well with the new MCM Underwear collection (also launching this season) as well as other existing product categories.

A bold assortment of versatile styles that can be worn "under" or styled as powerful separates, this collection is boundless and truly inclusive. These lightweight, comfortable and easily packable styles are essential to the wardrobe of a contemporary global nomad and their quest for individuality through travel and freedom of expression.

The campaign stars American actor and musician Quincy Brown together with a group of like-minded individuals. Taking a contemporary approach, photographer Ilya Lipkin blends the visual expression of joy, freedom and pleasure during the shoot with strongly composed choreography and a high-end aesthetic.

The MCM Lounge & Sleepwear collection will be available in MCM stores worldwide and online from December 2019.

"I'm always aiming for style, but comfort plays a huge role in my wardrobe. When the two combine, it instantly bumps up the self confidence in anyone and it becomes my ultimate favorite look, albeit casual or formal. When MCM came to me about being part of their brand new lounge line, it was a natural fit for me. For me, it works both for home as street wear."

MCM is a luxury lifestyle goods and accessories brand founded in 1976 with an attitude defined by the cultural Zeitgeist and its German heritage with a focus on functional innovation, including the use of cutting edge techniques. Today, through its association with music, art, travel and technology, MCM embodies the bold, rebellious and aspirational. Always with an eye on the disruptive, the driving force behind MCM centers on revolutionizing classic design with futuristic materials. Appealing to the 21st Century Global Nomad generation - dreamers, creatives and digital natives - MCM's millennial and Gen Z audience is genderless, ageless, empowered and unconstrained by rules and boundaries.

MCM is currently distributed in 650 stores worldwide including Munich, Berlin, Zurich, London, Paris, New York, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Beijing, Seoul, Tokyo, Middle East and more. For further information about MCM: www.mcmworldwide.com.

