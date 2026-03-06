MCM Technology Readies for Next Stage of Growth, Appoints Anthony Rotoli as New CEO

RALEIGH, N.C., March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MCM Technology, a leading mission-critical operations management platform for public safety, today announced the appointment of Anthony Rotoli as Chief Executive Officer, marking a significant milestone as the company accelerates into its next stage of growth with the support of Accel-KKR, a global private equity firm focused on software and technology-enabled services.

With Rotoli at the helm and Accel-KKR's backing, MCM Technology is positioned to continue building on its momentum in the public safety market, which includes recent additions from some of the country's largest public safety agencies. The company is also making significant investments in product innovation, unveiling a modernized UX/UI within the MCM platform to deliver a more intuitive, unified, and future-ready operations management experience.

Rotoli brings more than 20 years of leadership in enterprise software, SaaS, and data-driven operational platforms. His proven success in scaling teams, elevating product vision and unlocking sustainable, repeatable growth positions MCM Technology for accelerated expansion in both market presence and platform capabilities.

"We welcome Anthony into the CEO role during a transformative moment for MCM Technology as it advances toward building a connected, intuitive and scalable platform that reduces operational burden and increases agency readiness," said Phil Cunningham, Managing Director at Accel-KKR. "MCM will be well equipped to meet the needs of the public safety market while investing in innovation that prioritizes accessibility and accuracy."

As CEO, Rotoli will oversee corporate strategy, product development, operations, and customer experience. His mandate includes scaling the organization, expanding MCM's cloud-enabled platform, and sharpening its position as the most trusted, purpose-built solution for nationwide unified mission-critical operations management.

"Joining MCM Technology at this pivotal stage with the strength and partnership of Accel‑KKR behind us is an extraordinary opportunity," Rotoli said. "The company has a powerful reputation for reliability and service, and I know I'm joining a team of committed, experienced and mission-driven individuals who are ready to accelerate innovation, enhance customer value, and drive sustainable growth across new and existing markets."

MCM Technology's mission-critical operations management platform offers an all-in-one suite of tools for inventory and records management across radios, consumables, equipment, weapons, workflow orders, risk, and compliance. It assists public safety agencies in ensuring field and equipment readiness, as well as audit preparedness, across complex environments.

About MCM Technology

MCM Technology is a leading platform provider of unified mission-critical operations management for the public safety sector, with more than 250 systems deployed worldwide. Its platform is tailored to the specific needs of public safety and enables greater readiness, accountability and efficiency by offering simple configurability and flexible integration with existing industry systems. Learn more at www.mcmtechnology.com

About Accel‑KKR

Accel-KKR is a technology-focused investment firm with over $23 billion in cumulative capital commitments. The firm focuses on software and tech-enabled businesses, well-positioned for topline and bottom-line growth. At the core of Accel-KKR's investment strategy is a commitment to developing strong partnerships with the management teams of its portfolio companies and a focus on building value alongside management by leveraging the significant resources available through the Accel-KKR network. Accel-KKR focuses on middle-market companies and provides a broad range of capital solutions, including buyout capital, minority-growth investments, and credit alternatives. Accel-KKR also invests across various transaction types, including private company recapitalizations, divisional carve-outs, and going-private transactions. Accel-KKR's headquarters is in Menlo Park, with offices in Atlanta, Chicago, and London. Visit accel-kkr.com to learn more.

