McManus Kitchen and Bath Welcomes Award-Winning Designer Aidy Finnola to Its Growing Team

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- McManus Kitchen and Bath, a leading full-service remodeling contractor serving Tallahassee and surrounding communities, is proud to announce the addition of interior designer Aidy Finnola to its team.

Aidy Finnola brings her years of experience to the McManus Kitchen and Bath Team The McManus Kitchen and Bath Showroom will be expanding soon to a new location

Finnola brings more than a decade of experience to her new role. After earning her BAEd from the University of Michigan, she pursued an AAS and Professional Certificate in Interior Design from Scottsdale Community College in Arizona. Her talent and expertise led to an invitation to return to the college as an instructor just a few years later. Before joining McManus Kitchen and Bath, Finnola was the principal designer and owner of Neostrada Design in Phoenix, where her work earned four state-level ASID awards and a cover feature in ASID Desert Design magazine.

"We're really excited to have Aidy joining the team," said Paul McManus, owner of McManus Kitchen and Bath. "She not only has great experience in interior design but her skills as a life coach make her uniquely suited to helping clients uncover their true style and understand how to optimize their daily routines through improvements to their home's layout and design."

Since 2015, McManus Kitchen and Bath has offered homeowners in Tallahassee, Crawfordville, Monticello, and Havana a streamlined remodeling experience—combining design, product selection, and construction under one roof. With an in-house design team and showroom, clients enjoy one cohesive process and one comprehensive warranty from start to finish.

Customers consistently praise the company's professionalism and attention to detail. "I knew by the way they answered my questions so directly that they were the company to handle this complete renovation," said homeowner Carol B. "They are not the cheapest, but I wanted to love every detail in the end—and I do." Another client, Matt M., added, "We never felt out of the loop and the process was executed in a smooth, timely fashion that removed so much of the renovation anxiety. Absolutely worth it, two thumbs way up!"

As active members of the Tallahassee Builders Association, Builders Association of the Big Bend (BIABB), NKBA, and NEBA, the McManus team is deeply rooted in the local community. The company supports local nonprofits such as Big Bend Habitat for Humanity, The Humane Society, and Second Harvest, and offers internships to Florida State University students.

Looking ahead, McManus Kitchen and Bath plans to expand to a larger showroom and warehouse space to better serve its growing clientele.

For more information or to schedule a design consultation, visit mcmanuskitchenandbath.com.

