McMILLAN CONSULTING ACQUIRES PRACTICE OF PAUL RAFANELLO CPA

Combination of Premier Accounting and Financial Consulting Firms in Warwick, NY Provides Customer-First Services for Businesses and Individuals Across the Region

WARWICK, N.Y., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- McMillan Consulting LLC and Paul Rafanello CPA, today announced the combination of their leading Warwick-based firms, elevating McMillan Consulting as one of the area's most prominent accounting and financial consulting businesses.

The acquisition of Paul Rafanello CPA by McMillan Consulting will provide clients of both firms access to counsel from Patricia McMillan, a Certified Public Accountant for more than 39 years and the President and CEO of McMillan Consulting, which provides tax preparation for individuals and businesses, and consulting in the areas of general finance, credit and debt, risk management and auditing.

Mr. Rafanello will work closely with Ms. McMillan during a transition period that ensures clients continue to receive uninterrupted service and will retire from active practice in 2024.

Mr. Rafanello said, "I have known Patricia for many years, and she is a remarkable practitioner with an exceptional professional background. She has deep dedication to client service, delivering outstanding results and rigorous discipline in everything she does. I'm confident that clients of Paul Rafanello CPA are in the best hands."

Ms. McMillan said, "Clients of Paul Rafanello are accustomed to receiving high-quality, personal service from one of the best CPAs in the business. I am committed to meeting their high expectations and providing smart, effective counsel that helps individuals and businesses meet every financial opportunity or challenge. The combination of these two firms provides new scale and resources, and I look forward to bringing those benefits to all of our clients."

Prior to founding McMillan Consulting in Warwick in 2009, Ms. McMillan served in senior corporate roles at Citibank, JPMorgan Chase, and ABN AMRO Bank. She was also an instructor for Illumeo, Inc, a leading accounting and corporate finance training platform. Ms. McMillan earned a B.S. in Accounting from Brooklyn College, and an MBA from Columbia University. She is a Certified Public Accountant licensed by the State of New York, as well as a Certified Professional Coach licensed by Coaches Institute International.

About McMillan Consulting

McMillan Consulting LLC assists individuals and business with tax research and preparation, strategic business planning, financial planning, addressing, and resolving strategic and risk management issues, team facilitation, contract negotiation, coaching, training, and development. More information about Patricia McMillan and McMillan Consulting can be found at www.mcmillanconsult.com.

SOURCE McMillan Consulting LLC