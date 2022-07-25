McMorgan & Company Announces the Hiring of Gregg Kerr as Senior Managing Director, Client Service

SAN FRANCISCO, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- McMorgan & Company, a San Francisco based independent investment management firm with more than 50 years of history, has announced the hiring of Gregg Kerr as Senior Managing Director, Client Service.

In his role at McMorgan, Gregg will serve as a senior client service resource, working with key existing account relationships, in addition to fulfilling business development responsibilities for McMorgan Investment Platform strategies.

"Gregg is well known and respected within the institutional investment community, and as a Bay Area native with strong connections across many of our firm's current client relationships, he is an exceptional addition to the team." said John Santaguida, CEO of McMorgan & Company.

Mr. Kerr joins McMorgan as an experienced professional who maintains more than 25 years of industry experience having previously served as a Senior Relationship Manager of Institutional Business Development at Polen Capital as well as a Principal at Rainier Investment Management.

About McMorgan & Company

McMorgan & Company is an investment management firm founded in 1969. For over 50 years, McMorgan has relentlessly pursued and implemented innovative, proven, and relevant investment strategies designed to meet the complex challenges of ever changing global capital market conditions. This pursuit has remained consistent throughout the company's history and today we are proud to offer a diverse investment platform comprised of proprietary strategies as well as those managed by best-in-class, carefully vetted providers.

Today, McMorgan & Company maintains $6.7 billion in assets under management across various traditional and alternative investment strategies. Additionally, McMorgan provides client service on another $4.2 billion of assets which are managed by best-in-class investment management partners.

