McMorgan & Company LLC Announces the Formation of the McMorgan Equity Team

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- McMorgan & Company LLC, a San Francisco-based investment management firm has announced the formation of the McMorgan Equity Team, comprised of Tom Derse, Scott Larson, and Ryan Ross. All three individuals joined McMorgan on November 10th and are veteran equity investors with average industry experience of nearly 20 years.

Effective immediately, the McMorgan Equity Team will begin managing McMorgan U.S. Small Cap Value and U.S. All Cap Value strategies and will operate as an autonomous business unit within McMorgan & Company.

John Santaguida, Chief Executive Officer of McMorgan & Company, stated: "We are excited to announce the addition of Tom, Scott, and Ryan to the firm and to launch the McMorgan Equity Team. The team has a proven track record of success in managing both U.S. Small Cap Value and U.S. All Cap Value strategies, which serve as natural complements to our existing investment platform. We believe these offerings provide clients with proven, high conviction, solutions within the equity asset class."

Tom Derse, President and Portfolio Manager of the McMorgan Equity Team, elaborated: "Scott, Ryan, and I are thrilled to join a firm with the strength and history of McMorgan & Company. We will utilize the same patient and disciplined investment philosophy and process that the three of us have successfully employed over many years and that clients and investment consultants have come to expect. As part of McMorgan & Company, we look forward to continuing the relationships we have built and forging new ones."

Additional information regarding McMorgan's U.S. Small Cap Value and U.S. All Cap Value strategies is available upon request by contacting [email protected].

About McMorgan & Company

McMorgan & Company is an investment management firm founded in 1969. For over 50 years, McMorgan has relentlessly pursued and implemented innovative, proven, and relevant investment strategies designed to meet the complex challenges of ever changing global capital market conditions. This pursuit has remained consistent throughout the company's history and today we are proud to offer a diverse investment platform comprised of proprietary strategies as well as those managed by best-in-class, carefully vetted providers.

