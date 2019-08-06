'MCN' Names 2019 Wonder Women in Streaming and Women to Watch in Streaming
Aug 06, 2019, 11:00 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Multichannel News is proud to announce the 2019 Wonder Women in Streaming and Women to Watch in Streaming honorees. Multichannel News is owned by Future US, Inc, the leading information and event producer for professional communications, entertainment and education technology markets.
Wonder Women in Streaming is a new marquee event from Multichannel News, extending the 20-plus year tradition of MCN Wonder Women beyond cable and telecommunications into the over-the-top video industry.
The inaugural Wonder Women in Streaming event will take place in September 5, 2019 at the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel, co-located with the second annual OTT & Video Distribution Summit.
The luncheon is co-sponsored by the Southern California chapter of Women in Cable Telecommunications.
"We had an overwhelming response when we brought the MCN Wonder Women brand to the streaming industry, and we are thrilled to celebrate these standout female leaders in streaming in September," said Bill Gannon, VP of Content & Global Editor-In-Chief for Multichannel News. "The honorees exemplify leadership, determination, and innovation across the industry. They are an inspiration to us all."
Here are the 2019 Wonder Women:
Anne Aaron, Director of Encoding Technologies, Netflix
Kelly Abcarian, General Manager, Advanced Video Advertising Group, Nielsen
Thea Ellis, Head of Content Acquisition, Sony Interactive Entertainment, PlayStation Vue
Alison Hoffman, CMO, Starz
Lori LeBas, SVP, Affiliate Partnership Development and Operations, Disney and ESPN Media Networks
Sarah Lyons, SVP, Product Experience, WarnerMedia
Julie McNamara, EVP, Original Programming, CBS All Access
Heather Moosnick, SVP and Head of Content Partnerships, Hulu
Diana Pessin, SVP, Digital Media & Growth Marketing, HBO
Soumya Sriraman, President, BritBox
Julia Veale, EVP, Business, Product Development and Management, Showtime Networks Inc.
Dina Weisberger, Head of TV Partner Strategy & Development, Google
"Naming the Women to Watch in Streaming, alongside the Wonder Women in Streaming, is a great way to highlight rising female stars in streaming," said Kent Gibbons, content director for Multichannel News. "Our inaugural class of Women to Watch in Streaming contains 12 women who are making major strides in their careers and have been nominated by their colleagues for their outstanding impact in the industry."
Here are the 2019 Women to Watch:
Scilla Andreen, CEO & Co-Founder, IndieFlix
Stacie Anthony, Editor-In-Chief, STIRR | Sinclair Broadcast Group
Andrea Clarke, VP, Business Development, Tubi
Vanessa Dennis, Director, Product, PBS NewsHour
Tina Exarhos, Chief Content Officer, NowThis
Vanessa Hulley, VP Marketing & Strategy, Endeavor Streaming
Amy Kuessner, SVP Content Partnerships, Pluto TV
Croi McNamara, SVP, Programming, Condé Nast Entertainment
Liz Moothart, Senior Director of Marketing, Crunchyroll and VRV
Thai Randolph, EVP and General Manager, Laugh Out Loud
Romina Rosado, SVP, Digital Media, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises
Yazmin Wickham, Senior Director, Digital Platform Management, Katz Broadcasting
For more information about Wonder Women and the event, including table and ticket purchases, please visit the mcnwonderwomen.com site.
Learn more about Multichannel News.
CONTACT: Danielle Blanchette, (646) 877-9642, danielle.blanchette@futurenet.com
SOURCE Multichannel News
Share this article