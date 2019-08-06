'MCN' Names 2019 Wonder Women in Streaming and Women to Watch in Streaming

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Multichannel News is proud to announce the 2019 Wonder Women in Streaming and Women to Watch in Streaming honorees. Multichannel News is owned by Future US, Inc, the leading information and event producer for professional communications, entertainment and education technology markets.

Wonder Women in Streaming is a new marquee event from Multichannel News, extending the 20-plus year tradition of MCN Wonder Women beyond cable and telecommunications into the over-the-top video industry.

The inaugural Wonder Women in Streaming event will take place in September 5, 2019 at the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel, co-located with the second annual OTT & Video Distribution Summit .

The luncheon is co-sponsored by the Southern California chapter of Women in Cable Telecommunications .

"We had an overwhelming response when we brought the MCN Wonder Women brand to the streaming industry, and we are thrilled to celebrate these standout female leaders in streaming in September," said Bill Gannon, VP of Content & Global Editor-In-Chief for Multichannel News. "The honorees exemplify leadership, determination, and innovation across the industry. They are an inspiration to us all."

Here are the 2019 Wonder Women:

Anne Aaron, Director of Encoding Technologies, Netflix

Kelly Abcarian, General Manager, Advanced Video Advertising Group, Nielsen

Thea Ellis, Head of Content Acquisition, Sony Interactive Entertainment, PlayStation Vue

Alison Hoffman, CMO, Starz

Lori LeBas, SVP, Affiliate Partnership Development and Operations, Disney and ESPN Media Networks

Sarah Lyons, SVP, Product Experience, WarnerMedia

Julie McNamara, EVP, Original Programming, CBS All Access





Heather Moosnick, SVP and Head of Content Partnerships, Hulu

Diana Pessin, SVP, Digital Media & Growth Marketing, HBO

Soumya Sriraman, President, BritBox

Julia Veale, EVP, Business, Product Development and Management, Showtime Networks Inc.

Dina Weisberger, Head of TV Partner Strategy & Development, Google

"Naming the Women to Watch in Streaming, alongside the Wonder Women in Streaming, is a great way to highlight rising female stars in streaming," said Kent Gibbons, content director for Multichannel News. "Our inaugural class of Women to Watch in Streaming contains 12 women who are making major strides in their careers and have been nominated by their colleagues for their outstanding impact in the industry."

Here are the 2019 Women to Watch:

Scilla Andreen, CEO & Co-Founder, IndieFlix

Stacie Anthony, Editor-In-Chief, STIRR | Sinclair Broadcast Group

Andrea Clarke, VP, Business Development, Tubi

Vanessa Dennis, Director, Product, PBS NewsHour

Tina Exarhos, Chief Content Officer, NowThis

Vanessa Hulley, VP Marketing & Strategy, Endeavor Streaming

Amy Kuessner, SVP Content Partnerships, Pluto TV

Croi McNamara, SVP, Programming, Condé Nast Entertainment

Liz Moothart, Senior Director of Marketing, Crunchyroll and VRV

Thai Randolph, EVP and General Manager, Laugh Out Loud

Romina Rosado, SVP, Digital Media, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises

Yazmin Wickham, Senior Director, Digital Platform Management, Katz Broadcasting

