McNally Industries, LLC Partners With Susquehanna Private Capital, LLC

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Susquehanna Private Capital, LLC ("SPC"), a middle market investment firm and member of the Susquehanna International Group of Companies ("SIG"), is pleased to announce its investment in McNally Industries, LLC ("McNally"), a precision systems manufacturer to defense and industrial markets based in Grantsburg, Wisconsin.

McNally has an established history supporting various U.S. Department of Defense customers with missions across land, air, and sea. Supported programs include Ground Combat Vehicles, including Bradley, Paladin and the Army's new Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle, Army Rotary Wing Aircraft, including Blackhawk, Apache and Chinook, the Navy's fleet of DDG-51 destroyers as well as the Army's 120mm, 81mm and 60mm Mortar Weapons Systems.

"We are excited to partner with McNally's management team during the next phase of the Company's growth" said Kyle Squillario, Director at SPC. "The Company's impressive manufacturing operations coupled with its advanced engineering and design capabilities serve as clear differentiators at a time when the industry is demanding more from its suppliers."

McNally recently built a new 17,500 square foot assembly and test facility at its Grantsburg, Wisconsin campus to better accommodate the significant growth the Company is experiencing. "The McNally team is very excited to partner with SPC and the strength they bring to continue advancing the Company's growth," said Jim Segelstrom, CEO of McNally.

As part of the transaction, SPC has already made significant capital investments in the latest automated manufacturing technology so the Company can better meet increased customer demand for McNally's products and services. "We believe McNally's focus on legacy systems and aftermarket components to the defense industry align well with the U.S. Department of Defense's stated goals and objectives" said Leo Helmers, Co-Founder and Group Head of SPC. "We look forward to partnering with management and investing in the business to enhance the Company's capabilities, market position, and quality of service."

KippsDeSanto & Co. served as the financial advisor to Gardner Standard. As part of the transaction, Gardner Standard will retain a minority position in McNally.

About McNally Industries

Founded in 1942 and headquartered in Grantsburg, Wisconsin, McNally provides advanced design engineering, complex test and assembly, and precision machining and manufacturing for mission-critical applications, primarily supporting both new and legacy platforms for the aerospace & defense and midstream oil & gas markets. The Company's full-service offerings range from initial product design and manufacturing to final testing and after-market support, including reverse engineering and technical data package development. The Company works with leading blue-chip clients that serve the U.S. Department of Defense and midstream oil & gas end markets. For more information, please visit www.mcnally-industries.com.

About Susquehanna Private Capital

SPC is an affiliate of Susquehanna International Group, LLP ("SIG"), one of the world's largest privately-held financial services firms. SPC makes majority and minority investments in domestic, middle market companies across a variety of industries, including: aerospace, defense & government, business services, healthcare, and industrials. The firm is backed by a unique and patient capital base that gives management teams the freedom and flexibility to pursue business plans that maximize long-term value creation. For more information, please visit www.spcllc.com.

