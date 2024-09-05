MCNC begins broadband expansion in Sanford

$19 million HERO Project to bring high-speed internet to underserved and overlooked communities in rural North Carolina

SANFORD, N.C. and RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MCNC, the technology non-profit that builds, owns and operates the North Carolina Research and Education Network (NCREN), held a groundbreaking ceremony at Central Carolina Community College (CCCC) today to signify the start of MCNC's HERO (High Speed Economies for Rural Opportunity) Project.

In June 2023, MCNC received $11,186,162.82 million from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) for the HERO Project. Funded through the federal Internet for All initiative, the project will support improvements to broadband access and affordability in central and southeastern North Carolina. The Golden LEAF Foundation awarded $2,672,234 to be used as matching funds towards the southeastern portion of the project. MCNC will be providing the rest for the project ($5,101,201). Along with MCNC's own investments and continued support from the Golden LEAF Foundation, the HERO project will be about a $19 million total infusion towards high-speed internet and technology services for the state. This expansion also will enhance the affordability strategies of last-mile commercial providers in these communities as well as help support important construction and engineering jobs throughout the project.

"Through this project, more North Carolinians will be able to access the reliable high-speed internet they need to participate in today's digital world," said North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper. "This innovative partnership will help North Carolina's push to make high-speed internet more affordable and available, which will spur jobs and economic opportunity."

MCNC applied for Internet for All funding in September 2022 to extend its network by 209 fiber miles via two strategic routes. Those routes include Albemarle to Winston-Salem (74 miles) in central North Carolina, and between Sanford via Fayetteville to Jacksonville (135 miles) in southeastern North Carolina. The total operation of MCNC's network today is 4,536 miles and will increase another 209 miles with the completion of HERO in 2025. MCNC continues to provide technology services in all 100 counties of North Carolina.

"Two years ago, we submitted a proposal for HERO, and today we mark a significant milestone for this project, which is also a testament to our shared vision and unwavering commitment to broadband connectivity and opportunity for all in North Carolina," said MCNC President and CEO Tracy Doaks. "Investing in broadband is investing in our future, and this moment today will impact the quality of life of so many tomorrow. The continued support from the NTIA and the Golden LEAF Foundation along with our own stakeholders makes this particular project a very special one for MCNC and a game changer for economic growth and success in our local communities."

The 11 total counties to benefit from this project currently have more than 16,000 unserved and 12,000 underserved housing units, including many substantially unserved local communities. In total, HERO could potentially impact over 350,000 housing units and 696 community anchor institutions, bringing new opportunities to these rural and economically-challenged areas.

As MCNC's HERO Project gets underway and progresses, this webpage will be updated with photos, videos, and more from the people making the project possible.

About MCNC

MCNC is a 501(c)(3) non-profit client-focused technology organization. Founded in 1980, MCNC owns and operates the North Carolina Research and Education Network (NCREN), one of America's longest-running regional research and education networks. With over 40 years of innovation, MCNC provides high-performance services for education, research, libraries, healthcare, public safety, and other community anchor institutions throughout North Carolina. NCREN is the fundamental broadband infrastructure for over 850 of these institutions including all public K-20 education in North Carolina. As one of the nation's premier middle-mile fiber backbone networks, MCNC leverages NCREN to customize protected Internet, cybersecurity services, and related applications for each client while supporting private service providers in bringing cost-efficient connectivity to rural and underserved communities in North Carolina.

Visit www.mcnc.org . MCNC Social: Facebook , X , YouTube , LinkedIn .

SOURCE MCNC