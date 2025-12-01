MCNC's 12 Days of Broadband celebrates 15th year

From innovation to impact, RTP nonprofit's annual holiday tradition showcases a dozen stories of connections that count throughout North Carolina

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 12 Days of Broadband, the beloved annual tradition from MCNC the past 15 years, returns again this month to showcase the transformative power of digital connectivity and innovation across North Carolina. From Dec. 4 to Dec. 19, MCNC will feature a dozen ways how broadband has positively impacted communities in the state as well as preview what's to come in 2026.

"MCNC celebrated 45 years of transformation this year, and our history of innovation also shows an unwavering focus on empowering people, serving communities, and creating opportunity," said MCNC President and CEO Tracy Doaks. "The 12 Days of Broadband is all about sharing those important stories from within out community every year as well as celebrating not just the technology but the people behind the connections."

As in years past, the 12 Days of Broadband highlights how connectivity helps ensure opportunities continue to grow for everyone as well as drive economic and social change throughout North Carolina. Each day of the 12 Days of Broadband will explore areas of North Carolina's digital progress such as cybersecurity, health care, A.I. and quantum technologies, education, data centers, cloud platforms, advanced networking, and more.

MCNC's network today spans more than 4,500 miles of fiber-optic infrastructure in every county of the state. This world-class network and MCNC's operational expertise provide critical connections and other important networking technologies and services for more than 1,000 community anchor institutions in North Carolina.

Reflect back at the previous 14 years of the 12 Days of Broadband as MCNC continues working every day to level the digital playing field throughout North Carolina. Join on social media using #MCNC12days.

About MCNC

MCNC is a 501(c)(3) non-profit client-focused technology organization. Founded in 1980, MCNC owns and operates the North Carolina Research and Education Network (NCREN), one of America's longest-running regional research and education networks. With 45 years of innovation, MCNC provides high-performance services for education, research, libraries, health care, government, public safety, and other community anchor institutions throughout North Carolina. Visit www.mcnc.org. MCNC Social: Facebook, X, YouTube, LinkedIn.

