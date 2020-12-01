MCNC's 12 Days of Broadband shows importance of Internet in 2020

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MCNC, the technology non-profit that builds, owns, and operates the North Carolina Research and Education Network (NCREN), on Thursday will kick-off the 10th year of the 12 Days of Broadband, sharing a series of stories about broadband technology and connectivity throughout December.

Beginning Dec. 3 and running through Dec. 18, the 12 Days of Broadband will highlight a dozen broadband innovations impacting everyone in North Carolina and across America as well as preview what's to come in the year ahead.

For 40 years MCNC has connected and protected communities with high-speed Internet and networking technologies throughout North Carolina. Over the last decade, the organization has annually showcased the power of connectivity with the 12 Days of Broadband. Now, with an historic and unprecedented year coming to an end, this year's 12 Days of Broadband will demonstrate just how critical reliable, fast, and affordable Internet is today and how investments in network bandwidth can lead to digital equity, inclusion, and innovations that drive economic growth in North Carolina.

MCNC President and CEO Tracy Doaks said 2020 has been the year where the lack of Internet access, especially in rural, underserved and unserved areas of North Carolina, has posed real challenges for so many and that there's no question broadband is an essential service in the daily lives of North Carolina citizens.

"All of us at MCNC remain committed to ensuring our citizens and institutions across North Carolina are prepared to thrive in today's broadband economy today and tomorrow," added Doaks. "In the same spirit that we've shown over the last 10 years, we're proud to once again share the 12 Days of Broadband and keep fighting the good fight to ensure every community, every citizen, and every student has access to high-speed broadband and the tools they need to be successful."

MCNC continues to set the pace for national research and education networking and cybersecurity by leveraging NCREN for true high-performance broadband for community institutions in K-20 public and private education, non-profit healthcare, public safety and many federal, state and private research institutions. The expanded NCREN of today is more than 4,000 miles, touches virtually every county in the state, and pushes the networking threshold forward by affordably and effectively removing the bandwidth restraints and connection barriers previously experienced in North Carolina.

Take a look a look back at the previous nine years of the 12 Days of Broadband. Social media users can follow and/or participate in the 12 Days of Broadband using #MCNC12days.

About MCNC

MCNC is a 501(c)(3) non-profit client-focused technology organization. Founded in 1980, MCNC owns and operates the North Carolina Research and Education Network (NCREN), one of America's longest-running regional research and education networks. With 40 years of innovation, MCNC provides high-performance services for education, research, libraries, health care, public safety, and other community anchor institutions throughout North Carolina. NCREN is the fundamental broadband infrastructure for 850 of these institutions including all K-20 education in North Carolina. As one of the nation's premier middle-mile fiber networks, MCNC leverages NCREN to customize Internet services and related applications for each customer while supporting private service providers in bringing cost-efficient connectivity to rural and underserved communities in North Carolina.

Visit www.mcnc.org. MCNC Social: Facebook, Twitter @MCNC, YouTube, LinkedIn.

Editorial Contact

Noah Garrett, NGC Communications, on behalf of MCNC: (252) 423.1277 or [email protected]

SOURCE MCNC

Related Links

http://www.mcnc.org

