McNICHOLS CO. Announces Appointment of Mateus Panosso as President

TAMPA, Fla., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- McNICHOLS CO., the largest value-added distributor and fabricator of specialty metals and fiberglass products in North America, announces Mateus Panosso's appointment as President. McNICHOLS and One Equity Partners (OEP), who made a significant investment in the Company in October 2025, view this decision as an important step forward in their partnership.

Mateus brings an accomplished career to McNICHOLS, having led domestic and international P&Ls within the distribution and industrial services space. He has also led various enterprise strategy and business development functions with a focus on scaling complex, geographically dispersed industrial businesses.

Most recently, Mateus served as Head of Company-Owned Distribution at Wilsonart, a private-equity-backed engineered surfaces company serving both commercial and residential markets. Mateus was charged with scaling and professionalizing the company's distribution business unit, driving organic and acquisition growth through greenfield expansion, increasing value-added service offerings, and introducing third-party products across the network.

"I am very excited to welcome Mateus to the Hole Team," said McNICHOLS CEO Scott McNichols. "He joins us at an important time in our nearly 75-year history. Mateus is passionate about growth, serving others, and leading with customer-focused values, which align with our organization. I look forward to supporting him and our senior leadership team as they pursue our growth objectives together. I would also like to thank CarterBaldwin Executive Search for leading the nationwide search."

Prior to Wilsonart, Mateus served as Vice President of Strategy and Corporate Development at Armstrong World Industries (NYSE: AWI), where he built the company's corporate M&A function, executed multiple acquisitions, and led the divestiture of AWI's European and Asian businesses.

Earlier in his career, Mateus held strategy, business development, and P&L leadership roles at DuPont (NYSE: DD), including regional Latin American business responsibilities. As an early entrepreneur, he co-founded and ran a successful import/export distribution company. Mateus began his career at Accenture, focused on developing solutions for utility and energy companies in their Chicago and German offices.

Mateus holds a B.S. and B.A. in Business and Russian from Miami University (Ohio), an MBA in finance and entrepreneurship from the University of Pennsylvania Wharton School, and an M.S. in international studies from the University of Pennsylvania Lauder Institute.

About McNICHOLS CO.

McNICHOLS is the largest value-added distributor and fabricator of specialty metals and fiberglass products in the US, serving customers in all 50 states and internationally. Headquartered in Tampa, FL, the Company operates 19 strategically located service centers and is best known for its leadership in supplying "Hole Products," including perforated and expanded metals, wire mesh, and designer metals, supported by a broad portfolio of bar grating, plank grating, fiberglass grating, and industrial flooring solutions. Founded in 1952, McNICHOLS entered a new chapter in October 2025 with a strategic investment from One Equity Partners. For additional information, please visit www.mcnichols.com.

About One Equity Partners

One Equity Partners (OEP) is a middle-market private equity firm focused on the industrial, healthcare, and technology sectors in North America and Europe. The firm seeks to build market-leading companies by identifying and executing transformative business combinations. OEP is a trusted partner with a differentiated investment process, a broad and senior team, and an established track record of generating long-term value for its partners. Since 2001, the firm has completed more than 500 transactions worldwide. The firm has offices in New York, Chicago, Frankfurt, and Amsterdam. For more information about OEP, please visit www.oneequity.com.

About CarterBaldwin Executive Search

Founded in 2001, CarterBaldwin is a retained executive search firm that partners with leading corporations, private equity firms, privately held businesses, and nonprofit organizations to build exceptional leadership teams. The firm has completed more than 2,000 searches and has grown into a national practice with international reach while maintaining the hands-on partner involvement that has defined the firm since its founding. CarterBaldwin is recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms and is consistently ranked among the nation's leading executive search firms by Hunt Scanlon, including its Top 50 and PE Power 75 rankings. For more information, please visit www.carterbaldwin.com.

SOURCE McNichols Co.