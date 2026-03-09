MCO (MyComplianceOffice) Rises to Number 17 on Chartis Research's Financial Crime and Compliance50 2026

NEW YORK, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MCO (MyComplianceOffice), a leading provider of compliance management software for financial services firms, has been named to Chartis Research's Financial Crime and Compliance50 (FCC50) for the second consecutive year, rising to number 17.

MCO Rises to Number 17 on Chartis Research’s Financial Crime and Compliance50 2026

The Financial Crime Compliance50 report evaluates top vendors in financial crime technology, focusing on innovation in key areas including anti-money laundering (AML), fraud detection, sanctions screening, and Know Your Customer (KYC) compliance. The independent assessment considers market influence, technological innovation, and strategic vision, highlighting the firms shaping the future of financial crime compliance software.

MCO also won the following awards:

Data Tech Category: Regional Due Diligence Data

Emerging Use Cases Category: Know Your Transaction Award

Functionality Category: Perpetual KYC Award

"MCO's rise in the FCC50 ranking reflects several notable achievements, as well as the quality of its functionality in the areas of AML transaction monitoring, name screening, adverse media, case management and KYC,' said Sean O'Malley, Research Director at Chartis. 'Alongside strong revenue performance, market knowledge and industry reputation – with a presence in multiple business verticals, emerging markets and mid- and lower-tier banks – MCO is continuing to invest in R&D to enable future software enhancements."

Daragh Tracey, MCO's Director of Product for Financial Crime, added: "As the financial services industry continues to evolve, we're committed to staying at the forefront of compliance technology. Inclusion on the FCC50 list reflects our dedication to reducing cost, effort, and risk for our client firms. We are delighted to receive this recognition and remain committed to providing greater value and functionality for customers with trusted AML, KYC, and transaction monitoring tools – all delivered through a single platform and single data set across the key areas of compliance."

The MyComplianceOffice platform empowers financial services firms to proactively manage Know Your Customer, Third Party Risk Management, and Anti-Money Laundering compliance using real-time analytics, intelligent workflows, and centralized oversight. To learn more about MCO's award-winning financial crime compliance solutions, visit mycomplianceoffice.com.

About MCO (MyComplianceOffice)

MCO provides integrated compliance management software that enables global financial services firms to operate efficiently, ethically, and compliantly. With 30+ products on a single system, the powerful MyComplianceOffice platform enables compliance professionals to demonstrate that they are proactively managing compliance obligations and the regulated activities of employees, third-party relationships and financial transactions.

1500+ client companies across 125+ countries use MyComplianceOffice to move away from manual processes and disparate systems with a superior compliance ecosystem that delivers significantly reduced cost and risk.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2929473/MyComplianceOffice_Photo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2782052/5853707/MyComplianceOffice_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MyComplianceOffice