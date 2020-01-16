MCO Orlando Supports Marine Toys for Tots

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MCO Orlando, a premier sales and marketing firm in Orange County, Florida, recently held a toy drive to benefit Toys for Tots, which provides toys to less fortunate children at Christmastime.

MCO Orlando team members donated more than $500 worth of new, unwrapped toys to the local Toys for Tots campaign, which were then distributed to local children for the holiday.

"Coming together as a team to brighten the holidays for these kids is a reward in itself," said MCO Orlando President Ashley Allen. "We are happy to support Toys for Tots and the great work they do during the holidays and all year long."

MCO Orlando assists Fortune 500 clients with effective marketing of technologies, services, and products. For more than 20 years, MCO Orlando has assured its elite group of industry-leading clients top representation and an exceptional customer experience. In addition to exceeding client expectations and sales goals, MCO Orlando fosters staff leadership development through special programs and opportunities. The company has a rich history of charitable involvement, supporting various philanthropic causes.

