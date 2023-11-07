MCO2 will have its trading suspended on Coinbase, but it continues to be traded on other exchanges worldwide

  • Despite the low liquidity characteristic of the current digital asset market, Moss's token can be redeemed from Coinbase at any time and traded on exchanges such as Mercado Bitcoin, Foxbit, Probit, among others.
  • Moss maintains confidence in blockchain platforms and participates in global forums on climate technologies to develop the carbon credit market.

SÃO PAULO, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brazilian climate tech Moss, the leading environmental platform in carbon credit trading worldwide, announces that its MCO2 token will no longer be traded on the digital exchange Coinbase starting November 14th. The trading suspension is a consequence of market conditions affecting the token's liquidity levels, which do not meet specific criteria defined by Coinbase.

Moss clarifies that the integrity of MCO2 remains intact, and that the decision is not related to regulatory or compliance issues. Funds can be redeemed at any time, and the tokens continue to be traded on other exchanges worldwide, such as Mercado Bitcoin, Probit, Gate.io, Uniswap, Ubeswap (Celo), Foxbit, Novadax, CoinEx, and Sushiswap (Polygon). MCO2 holders can still access Moss's platform to use the tokens for carbon emission offset purposes.

According to Luis Felipe Adaime, founder and CEO of Moss, in addition to maintaining agreements with the most demanding audits to validate the credibility of carbon credits supporting MCO2, Moss remains committed to its mission of combating climate change through innovative environmental solutions. Therefore, the company continues to have a confirmed presence in global forums discussing blockchain and alternative technologies for the development of the carbon credit market.

In this context, Moss's CEO announces participation in the inaugural event of the Central Bank Digital Currency Collaboration Organization (CBDCCO), representing Brazil as the sole representative in discussions on climate technology initiatives scheduled for November 8th in Munich, Germany, in an event organized by the Nobel Sustainability Trust (NST). "One of our missions is to dedicate ourselves to developing and promoting technologies to ensure transparency and security in the voluntary carbon credit market," says Adaime.

In October, Moss's CEO also represented Brazil in a panel at the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in Rome, discussing the use of technology and science in adapting to and mitigating climate change. "Our presence at conferences like CBDCCO, as well as the UN, underscores our commitment to technologies as essential solutions for the future of sustainable finance and mitigating the effects of climate change on humanity."

The climate tech is responsible for the development of Moss Forest, an exclusive Brazilian platform capable of monitoring, using artificial intelligence and data analysis, to identify forest areas with the potential for carbon credit projects.

About Moss 

Moss is a Brazilian climatech that uses technology to simplify and democratize access to sustainable solutions. Since March 2020, Moss and its clients have transacted more than 4 million carbon credits, contributing to the conservation of approximately 650 million trees in the Amazon through internationally certified and audited projects. The company is developing some of the largest conservation projects in the Amazon and is a member of the Brazilian Business Council for Sustainable Development (CEBDS). To learn more about Moss, visit: https://moss.earth/pt-br/

