MCoBeauty Expands Global Footprint with Canadian Retail Launch at Walmart

Beloved global beauty brand brings affordable luxury to Canadian consumers following rapid U.S. rollout

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting today, MCoBeauty , the globally-celebrated beauty brand redefining affordable luxury, is officially launching in Canada with first availability at Walmart Canada. With its beloved beauty products now available at more than 247 Walmart Canada stores across the country and online at Walmart.ca, the move represents a strategic extension of the brand's North American expansion and a key step in scaling its global retail presence.

First launched in Australia in 2016, MCoBeauty has built significant momentum across multiple markets. Its entry into Canada follows a period of accelerated expansion in the United States.

"MCoBeauty is built around the idea that accessibility is a form of innovation," says Meridith Rojas, Chief Marketing Officer of MCoBeauty. "Consumers are increasingly rejecting the notion that luxury beauty has to come with luxury pricing. Our expansion into Canada, starting with Walmart Canada, is about meeting that demand at scale - delivering trend-right, high-performance products at a retailer that reaches millions of shoppers every week."

This entry into Walmart Canada aligns with the MCoBeauty's strategy to deliver accessible luxury at scale in high-traffic, everyday shopping destinations while standing out on shelf through elevated design and packaging within the mass beauty category. Known for its thoughtfully-developed dupes alongside original innovations, all MCoBeauty products retail for under $20 and feature elevated details rarely seen in mass beauty, including luxe-inspired packaging, glass components and smart design enhancements.

"We know our customers want innovative, trend-driven beauty that fits their budget, and we're proud to welcome MCoBeauty, available first at Walmart in Canada, to our growing beauty assortment in-stores and online," said Jessica Curtis, Senior Director of Merchandising, Beauty & Personal Care, Walmart Canada. "Available at our everyday low prices, MCoBeauty brings luxury-inspired products to our one-stop-shop experience for Canadian beauty lovers."

Walmart Canada customers can now experience MCoBeauty's modern approach to beauty - one where style, performance and affordability coexist - including some of their best-sellers:

Flawless Glow - Luminous Skin Filter Foundation : A 4-in-1 luminous skin booster that can be worn alone, under or mixed with makeup, or on top as a highlighter to deliver a flawless, filter-like dewy glow.

: A 4-in-1 luminous skin booster that can be worn alone, under or mixed with makeup, or on top as a highlighter to deliver a flawless, filter-like dewy glow. Cheek & Lip Tint : A lightweight, buildable gel-stain cheek and lip tint that blends effortlessly for a sheer-to-bold flush of luminous color.

: A lightweight, buildable gel-stain cheek and lip tint that blends effortlessly for a sheer-to-bold flush of luminous color. Instant Concealer Camouflage & Contour : A highly pigmented, full-coverage creamy concealer that instantly brightens, smooths, and blurs imperfections while camouflaging dark under-eye circles.

: A highly pigmented, full-coverage creamy concealer that instantly brightens, smooths, and blurs imperfections while camouflaging dark under-eye circles. Miracle Flawless Pressed Powder : A ultra-fine pressed finishing powder that controls shine with a soft-matte effect while smoothing skin texture for a flawless, long-wearing complexion.

MCoBeauty products will be available in select Walmart Canada locations nationwide and online at Walmart.ca beginning January 19. For more information, visit mcobeauty.com or follow @mcobeauty on Instagram and TikTok.

About MCoBeauty

MCoBeauty made its U.S. debut in Spring 2024, setting a new standard in beauty by making high-end products accessible without compromise. As Australia's fastest-growing beauty brand, MCoBeauty offers over 250 premium, vegan, and cruelty-free beauty and skincare products, all priced under $30.

Leading the masstige trend—delivering prestige at a mass price—MCoBeauty is transforming "dupe" culture by providing high-quality, affordable alternatives to popular luxury brands. By elevating prestige packaging and formulations for the mass market, the brand turns what was once aspirational into a daily reality for consumers. MCoBeauty features cult favorites like XtendLash Tubular Mascara, the fastest-selling mascara in Australia, and a premium Korean-made skincare line, among others.

Committed to democratizing beauty, MCoBeauty ensures that luxury is within reach for all. The brand's products are now available at Target, Amazon, Kroger, Fred Meyer, Ralphs, Dillons, Smiths, and Kroger's Family of Stores, as well as online at mcobeauty.com and kroger.com .

